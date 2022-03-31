ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wilfred Ndidi injury blow for Leicester

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOKEu_0evMYDXj00

Wilfred Ndidi will definitely miss the rest of the season, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has said.

The midfielder was expected to sit out the Foxes’ run-in after suffering a knee injury in the Europa Conference League win in Rennes this month.

He has now had surgery and is not due back until pre-season in the summer.

“He’ll be out for the season which is a shame for us. He picked up a nasty injury which he had to have surgery on and he’ll recover for June,” Rodgers said.

“He’ll get ready for next season. It’s a bit unfortunate, he’s been a brilliant player for me in my time here. On the other side, Papy Mendy has come in and been great.

“We thought he was leaving in the summer, he wasn’t in the squad and then hardly played in the first half of the season. He has always been a brilliant professional and we gain a player in him.”

Jonny Evans is fit for Saturday’s trip to former club Manchester United after a hamstring issue, along with Marc Albrighton.

Luke Thomas is expected to miss out with a hamstring injury while Jamie Vardy (knee) and Danny Ward (knee) are unavailable.

Leicester’s injuries this season have helped Rodgers change his mind on the introduction of extra substitutes and from next season clubs will be allowed to use five, the Premier League has announced.

He added: “Certainly having experienced it I would be very much in favour of it. In the beginning I was one of the ones who was saying ‘let’s stay with three and see where we’re at and taking a look at it’.

“Having looked at it over the course of the season, primarily for the health of the players, the five substitutions would work much better.

“In European football having been able to make five has allowed us to take off players who were maybe suffering.

“Especially in a season like it’s been for us this year I would have loved to have had an extra couple of subs to help a player recover.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Leicester set to be without Wilfred Ndidi for Premier League game with Brentford

Leicester look set to be without Wilfred Ndidi for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the King Power Stadium. Boss Brendan Rodgers has said the knee injury the midfielder sustained in the Europa Conference League match at Rennes on Thursday “might keep him out for a few weeks”, and the Foxes are also assessing Marc Albrighton following his early withdrawal due to a groin issue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Marc Albrighton
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
Brendan Rodgers
newschain

Colin Kazim-Richards injury blow for Derby ahead of Coventry clash

Colin Kazim-Richards will miss out for Derby in their crucial Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Coventry. The 35-year-old striker came off on a stretcher with an ankle injury towards the end of the Rams’ defeat to Blackburn on Tuesday and has been ruled out of the Saturday lunchtime match.
SPORTS
BBC

Rangnick on Bruno's new contract, Maguire boos and Pogba

Two and a half weeks since their Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been facing the media, before tomorrow's game against Leicester City at Old Trafford. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Rangnick congratulated Bruno Fernandes on his new contract and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#Foxes#Club Manchester United#The Premier League
BBC

Man Utd v Leicester: Team news

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is a doubt after picking up a calf injury playing for Uruguay. Defender Luke Shaw has recovered from illness while midfielder Paul Pogba has shaken off a foot problem. Leicester will again be without Jamie Vardy, who has a knee problem, while Wilfred Ndidi is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kilmarnock stretch lead to five points after draw with Morton

Kilmarnock extended their lead at the top of the cinch Scottish Championship to five points despite having to settle for a point at Morton. Derek McInnes’ men went into the game searching for their fifth straight win but fell behind when Gozie Ugwu headed the hosts in front just before the hour mark.
SOCCER
newschain

Ben Davies fit to face Newcastle

Tottenham defender Ben Davies will be fit for the visit of Newcastle. The Wales international cut short his stay with his national team after feeling a muscle injury but he has recovered in time to play. Oliver Skipp (groin) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) will return to first-team training. Newcastle boss...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Brennan Johnson at the double as Forest cruise to win over Blackpool

Brennan Johnson scored twice as Nottingham Forest continued their play-off charge with a stunning 4-1 win against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. A double from Johnson – the second of which came after a dreadful goalkeeping error from Dan Grimshaw – a Philip Zinckernagel effort and a Sam Surridge strike handed the visitors the points.
SOCCER
newschain

Roy Hodgson hoping ‘quality’ Ismaila Sarr can inspire Watford

Roy Hodgson is hoping a rejuvenated Ismaila Sarr can take the positive impact of helping Senegal qualify for the World Cup into Watford’s Premier League survival push. The winger has not featured for his club since picking up a hamstring problem following the goalless draw away to Manchester United at the end of February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Eddie Howe taking nothing for granted as he calls for final push in survival bid

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has urged his players to reset ahead of a nine-game mini-season as they attempt to finally kill off their Premier League relegation fears. Those members of the Magpies squad not on international duty spent part of the latest break in the league programme at a warm weather training camp in Dubai. That came with Newcastle having engineered a nine-point cushion over the bottom three, despite suffering back-to-back defeats at Chelsea and Everton in their last two outings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy