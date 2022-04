Last week, I published an article entitled “Just 3 years after 2019’s trucking bloodbath, another is on the way.”. For anyone who lived through the trucking debacle of 2019 – when carrier after carrier suddenly shut their doors – the thought of experiencing that again is truly frightening. After all, we lost some very large carriers during that period , including Celadon, Falcon and NEMF, just to name a few. In addition, we lost thousands of small and mid-sized trucking companies. In addition, major 3PLs conducted aggressive reductions in force.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO