ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Should you get the second booster shot? Doctor weighs in

fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden received his second COVID-19 booster shot, as...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

When Should My 86-Year-Old Mother Get A Second Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. “My 86-year-old mother, who is otherwise healthy, is vaccinated and boosted. Should she get a second booster now?” -Mike  It’s not clear when additional boosters will be recommended for those who are not moderate to severely immunocompromised. Public health officials may recommend additional shots in the late summer or early fall, for example, to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

FDA authorizes second booster of COVID vaccine for ages 50 and over

The FDA has authorized a second booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for people 50 and older. But some health experts question whether a fourth vaccine dose is needed. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports, and then Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at NYU and Bellevue Hospital and host of the podcast "Epidemic," joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Meta No Longer Requiring COVID Booster Shots For Staff In U.S. Offices

Facebook-owner Meta is no longer requiring employees to have COVID-19 boosters to enter its offices in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Friday. The social media company previously said that all workers returning to the office would have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company monitored the Omicron variant situation.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy