Fade James Harden Against the NBA's Elite Teams

By Peter Dewey
 1 day ago

Should bettors steer clear of James Harden down the stretch of the 2021-22 NBA season?. It may not be the worst move when the Philadelphia 76ers face elite competition, as Harden has struggled against the top four teams in the NBA this season. This is going to have to...

ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers throws James Harden under the bus after Sixers’ embarrassing loss vs. Pistons

In what was projected to be an easy victory by most, the Philadelphia 76ers fell flat on their face on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid posted his usual MVP-level stat line with 37 points and 15 rebounds on an efficient 11-for-19 from the field and 14-for-16 from the free throw line. But aside from some middling contributions from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, he didn’t get much support.
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
James Harden
Joel Embiid
The Spun

JJ Redick Named His Top 3 NBA Players Right Now

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a video showing a conversation between Joel Embiid and J.J. Redick went viral. In the clip, Redick can be seen breaking down a showdown between Embiid and Kevin Durant. During the segment, Redick says the reason he brought the clip up was because it features “two of the three” best basketball players in the world.
The Spun

Doc Rivers’ Comment About James Harden Is Making Headlines

The Philadelphia 76ers were stunned by the Detroit Pistons last night, losing 102-94. After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers appeared to call out star guard James Harden. Speaking to the media after the game, Rivers was asked to talk about the bench team’s struggles during the game. But...
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, and pick – 3/31/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick. Both of these teams desperately need a win in this game. The Lakers are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, but they still have a shot to make the play-in tournament. They have a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth seed, making every game left an incredibly important one. The Jazz aren’t in danger of missing the postseason, but they still need a victory here. They’ve fallen to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they only trail the fifth seed Denver Nuggets by half a game. With so much on the line, expect an entertaining game in this one.
SB Nation

Giannis Antetokounmpo still hasn’t forgotten James Harden’s stupid criticism of his game

Giannis Antetokounmpo proved himself on the biggest stage in basketball last year by authoring one of the most dominant NBA Finals performances in history. Antetokounmpo dropped 50 points against the series-clinching Game 6 victory against the Phoenix Suns to win his first ring and bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship since 1971. In the process, he silenced every silly criticism of his game.
FanSided

Let's Set Odds: Where Will Donovan Mitchell Play Next Season?

The Los Angeles Clippers may have broken the Utah Jazz… again. Last night, the Clippers erased a 25-point second half lead and left the Jazz speechless and winless. After the game, Donovan Mitchell expressed his discontent with what happened saying, “It’s the same s---. It’s the same thing.”
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis lead MVP futures battle

With the end of the NBA season a little more than a week away, futures bettors have their eyes locked on a contentious finish to the MVP race. Will the dominant Joel Embiid end the best season of his career with his first MVP trophy? Can Giannis Antetokounmpo earn his third award as he tries to guide the Milwaukee Bucks to another title? Or will the wizardry of Nikola Jokic — who leads the Denver Nuggets in every major statistical category — help him repeat as league MVP?
FanSided

Colorado Avalanche Aren't As Good As You Think They Are

It's tough writing this article the morning after the Colorado Avalanche locked up a road win against the second best team in the Western Conference, but someone has to be brave enough to say it:. The Colorado Avalanche aren't as good as you think they are. Before I dive into...
