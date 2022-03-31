ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Simon Miller x Melissa Design Futuristic Clogs and Slides

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa, the Brazilian footwear brand known for its jelly shoes, has joined forces with Simon Miller on another fashion-forward collaboration. The capsule range is comprised of two styles: the Bubble Clog and Cloud Slide. The former dons a futuristic yet minimalist look with chunky soles, and is offered in five colorways...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Peachy Den Drops Y2K-Inspired Top of the Pops Collection

Cult-favorite U.K. label Peachy Den is traveling back in time to the early ’90s and 2000s with its latest launch, Top of the Pops. The new collection is inspired by the infectious performances of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on the iconic British music chart TV show of the same name.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The 20 Best Clogs for Year-Round Comfort and Style

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If cute sandals are to summer what stylish boots are to winter, arguably, clogs were made for springtime. They don’t bare toes completely, but many versions expose the heel and ankle, making them perfect for those in-between temperatures in spring, or even the fall months. Clogs are on-trend thanks to fashion’s embrace of all things comfortable. Lifestyle changes in recent years have brought athleisure to new heights, and with it a bigger interest...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Emeric Tchatchoua Embarks on a Soul Searching Journey With New 3.PARADIS Collection

With an introspective and thought-provoking Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Paris and Montreal-based label 3.PARADIS introduces a world of self-exploration and soul-searching with symbolic prints that speak volumes about the collection’s theme. Named “Let the Wind Blow Back,” the series was conceived from the creative mind of founder Emeric Tchatchoua and features an expansive range of apparel from monogrammed jackets and hats to graphic sweatshirts and sweatpants, which recently arrived in-stores and online at the luxury Canadian retailer, Holt Renfrew.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

These Are the 11 Hottest Designer Bags of 2022

“Luxury bags make your life more pleasant, make you dream, give you confidence, and show your neighbors you are doing well,” Karl Lagerfeld once said. For those on the hunt for the hottest designer purses of 2022, we’ve rounded up a list of It-bags that are worth investing in.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Hypebae

Elle Woods Would Approve of This "Triple Pink" Nike Dunk Low

Adding to its vast lineup of the sneaker silhouette, Nike is set to release a “Triple Pink” version of the Dunk Low. The all-pink pair channels our inner Elle Woods, donning a cotton candy hue across the upper. For a touch of contrast, overlays on the toe box and heels are splashed in a slightly darker hue, while the Swoosh is offered in a vibrant pink tone. The same color is applied to Nike’s logos on the tongue tag and heel. Add this pair to your spring rotation for your bimbocore-inspired outfits.
APPAREL
Hypebae

2022 Oscars After-Party: The Best Dressed Celebrities

Though the 94th Academy Awards have us fixated on its shocking speeches, the stars’ red carpet style certainly overshadowed any on-stage drama as celebrities put on their Sunday best for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Kim Kardashian stunned in a form-fitting blue Balenciaga gown, while sister Kendall Jenner wore a dramatic black dress with a frothy neckline, designed by Demna as well.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Melissa McCarthy Puts Comfort First in Flat Sandal Slides on the Red Carpet at Critics’ Choice Awards

Click here to read the full article. Melissa McCarthy arrived on the red carpet of the Critics’ Choice Awards yesterday in LA in an electrifying dress. McCarthy’s gown was littered with gold. The dress featured a black, white and gold zigzag pattern with long sleeves; it was cinched with gold detailing that looked almost like a belt. The “Little Mermaid” actress surely looks comfy in the ensemble, keeping things slightly casual. The star wore gold jewelry around her neck, putting on a couple of bracelets and rings to tie everything together. The “Bridesmaids” star’s makeup was slightly smokey, playing off of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Clogs#Brazilian#Galeria Mellisa Ny#Melissa Ny
Hypebae

Zendaya, BLACKPINK's Rosé and More Dressed to the Nines at Saint Laurent's Pre-Oscar Party

Prior to the Oscars, Saint Laurent hosted an exclusive party featuring a star-studded guest list. Hosted by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the gathering took place in the Hollywood Hills with views of the Griffith Observatory and iconic Hollywood sign. Familiar faces like Zendaya, BLACKPINK‘s Rosé, Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Troye Sivan, Finn Wolfhard, Maude Apatow, Dominic Fike, Adwoa Aboah and more enjoyed a candlelit, poolside dinner and trays of champagne.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC13 Houston

From visual effects to costume design, how Oscar-nominated artists created futuristic epic 'Dune'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- "Dune" is one of this year's Best Picture nominees. The film has a total of 10 nominations, all for the experts who work behind-the-scenes. Besides the coveted Best Picture prize, the film's 10 Oscar nominations include visual effects, cinematography, editing, screenplay, score, sound, production design, costume design plus makeup and hairstyling.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Fenty Beauty's Sun Stalk'r Bronzer and Highlighter Palette Brings All Skin Tones to Life

Fenty Beauty is preparing for another beauty drop this week with its brand new Sun Stalk’r Face + Eye Bronzer & Highlighter Palette. “There’s nothing sexier than a warm, chiseled, radiant beauty look,” Rihanna said in a press release. “This palette is the perfect combination of matte bronzer shades to create a really sculpted face or eye, no matter your skin tone. Plus, you now get that little pop of shimmer to play with.”
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Gadget Flow

Code Of Bell X-POD Sling Pack has an expanding design that goes from 2.3 to 4.5 liters

Enjoy an organized design with the UrbanCred X-POD Sling Pack. Impressively, it easily expands from 2.3 to 4.5 liters in volume depending on how much you have to carry. Moreover, it has 2 independent compartments, and the outer front compartment is the one you can expand. Designed with a self-locking magnetic buckle on the shoulder strap, it’s simple to get on and off. Use all the compartments to organize your gear like water bottles, jackets, and everyday carry items. Furthermore, made with a top handle, it easily loops to hang items. Additionally, it has a secret pocket on the back to keep your wallet and phone safe. With a technical look, it is highly resistant to water and leather thanks to the 1680D Cordura ballistic nylon and Dimension Polyant VX Series X-Pac. Finally, you’ll love the custom hardware, Fidlock magnetic buckle, YKK zippers, Hypalon pulls, and detachable compression straps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

5 Spring Fragrances for Every Mood and Occasion

The arrival of spring offers an opportunity to revisit your favorite perfumes for the season and to experiment with new scents. As the weather gets warmer, you’ll want to opt for lighter fragrances ideal for vacations and fun in the sun. But where should one begin when looking for their signature spring perfume?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Dapper Dan x Gap Return With Second Drop of "DAP GAP" Hoodies

Following their initial release that instantly sold out, Gap and Dapper Dan are returning with a second collection of their “DAP GAP” hoodies. This time around, the duo is making the hoodies available on a pre-order basis. Adding to the initial launch, the garment is offered in more colorways, including “Golden,” “Sky Blue,” “Rose Pink” and “Black.” Each piece features the “DAP” logo emblazoned across the front in classic Gap-style collegiate font. Arriving in sizes XS to XXXL, the cozy hoodies are made of 77% cotton and 23% recycled poly.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Wildflower Cases x Coachella Release Festival-Ready Phone Cases

Owned by Instagram It girls and sisters, Devon Lee and Sydney Carlson, Wildflower Cases has partnered with Coachella to bring festival go-ers unique phone cases, just in time for the return of the music festival. Perfect for even your wildest outfits, the collaboration is inspired by the landscape of sunny...
LIFESTYLE
BHG

Win Neo Lined Clogs

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 12:00 AM EDT on 3/26/2022. Ends: 11:59 PM EDT on 3/27/2022. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith's publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
HOBBIES
Hypebae

Sydney Sweeney Accessorizes Latest Cozy Fit With Bold Pink UGG Slides

Sydney Sweeney is all about comfort. In one of her recent outings, the Euphoria star was spotted accessorizing an all-black outfit with pink UGG Maxi Slide Logo shoes. The unique slippers have a 2.5-inch platform sole perfect for comfort and elevation. The slides come in four different styles, one of them being Logo, which is the one Sweeney is rocking. The Logo print comes in three different colors: white, black and pink. Meanwhile, Solid comes in black, a beige/yellowish color called Banana Pudding, Cobble and Pale Emerald. Then, there’s the Cheetah print — a pink shade called Pink Scallop and lastly, Tiger print — a neon green color called Key Lime.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy