Simon Miller x Melissa Design Futuristic Clogs and Slides

Enjoy an organized design with the UrbanCred X-POD Sling Pack. Impressively, it easily expands from 2.3 to 4.5 liters in volume depending on how much you have to carry. Moreover, it has 2 independent compartments, and the outer front compartment is the one you can expand. Designed with a self-locking magnetic buckle on the shoulder strap, it’s simple to get on and off. Use all the compartments to organize your gear like water bottles, jackets, and everyday carry items. Furthermore, made with a top handle, it easily loops to hang items. Additionally, it has a secret pocket on the back to keep your wallet and phone safe. With a technical look, it is highly resistant to water and leather thanks to the 1680D Cordura ballistic nylon and Dimension Polyant VX Series X-Pac. Finally, you’ll love the custom hardware, Fidlock magnetic buckle, YKK zippers, Hypalon pulls, and detachable compression straps.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO