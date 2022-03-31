ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tampa Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Don't Shift Following Bruce Arians Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to shuffle things around this offseason. After news broke that Tom Brady will return after briefly retiring, the Bucs announced Bruce Arians will transition out of his role of head coach and into a front office position while defensive coordinator will replace him. Tampa...

