We're in the middle of a very rare off week in the UFC schedule -- and in MMA, in general, actually -- with no big fights to watch as we close out March and kick off April. That said, there is plenty to discuss and reflect on in this sport, including the ongoing prospect of Khamzat Chimaev's title hopes and making sense of Jorge Masvidal's future after a chaotic past few weeks. Here are five things on my radar, as we sit one week out from the next major event, UFC 273.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO