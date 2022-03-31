ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. removes Russian e-commerce firm Ozon's bank from sanctions list -Ifax

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has removed Russian e-commerce firm Ozon’s subsidiary bank from its sanctions list, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Ozon filed an appeal with OFAC in February, contesting sanctions which hit Ozon Bank due to what Washington said were links to sanctioned lender Sovcombank.

Ozon acquired 100% of the share capital of Oney Bank, which it later renamed to Ozon Bank, from Sovcombank on May 26, 2021. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle)

