Click here to read the full article. My son Walker is six years old. I know I’m biased because he’s mine, but I think he might be one of the most delightful human beings on earth. I’m not kidding. He is cute and funny and unbelievably smart. Like taught himself how to read before kindergarten smart. Walker is just a really bright kid who makes me so happy. He’s on the autism spectrum. We don’t use functioning labels, and I haven’t found a descriptor that really conveys to people who don’t know us how autism presents for Walker. I guess it’s...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO