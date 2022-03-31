ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Willis’ Directors Were Concerned With His Memory and Safety on Set Prior to Retirement

By Zack Sharf
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral of Bruce Willis’ recent directors spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the concerns they felt while working with the actor in the years leading up to Wednesday’s announcement that Willis has aphasia and is stepping away from his acting career. Aphasia is a language disorder caused by brain damage...

Related
The Week

Bruce Willis' health reportedly raised concerns on film sets for years: 'He just looked so lost'

Filmmakers who worked with Bruce Willis were reportedly concerned about his health for years before his aphasia diagnosis was announced. The Die Hard star's family on Wednesday announced he will step back from acting after being "diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." A new report in The Los Angeles Times says filmmakers have been ​​privately concerned about his health, as he "has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years," and those who worked with him were unsure if he "was fully aware of his surroundings on set."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Demi Moore Celebrates Bruce Willis' Birthday With Sweet Post

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis continue to prove that they're the friendliest exes in Hollywood. On Saturday, Moore marked her ex-husband's birthday by sharing a tribute to him on Instagram. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Moore and Willis, who share three adult daughters together, first wed in 1987. They later separated in 1998 and their divorce was finalized in 2000.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Bruce Willis' wife Emma issues further message after actor's shock diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife Emma has issued a second message to fans following the actor's shock aphasia diagnosis. Emma shared an Instagram Story which read: "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." The heartfelt statement comes just two days after Emma shared a joint family statement, revealing his medical condition to fans and announcing his retirement from acting.
CELEBRITIES
FOX2Now

Family: actor Bruce Willis retiring citing brain damage

Bruce Willis will be stepping away from acting. According to his daughter, Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia and will be forced to retire. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Aphasia is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.” It can happen suddenly following a head injury or stroke, or could be the result of a brain tumor.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bruce Willis’ Recent Co-Workers Knew Something Was Wrong: ‘He Just Looked So Lost’

Click here to read the full article. The announcement that Bruce Willis was stepping away from his career after receiving a diagnosis of aphasia, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate, was known to more than just his family. Many film-industry co-workers noticed that something was going on with the 67-year-old actor long before his family publicly revealed his health news. A Los Angeles Times article spoke with many people in the entertainment industry who had concerns about the Die Hard star going back to 2020. Willis traveled with an actor to every film set, who would feed him...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Still Close, Even Though They're Divorced

Movie fans around the world were devastated by the news that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be retiring from acting as a result. There's been plenty of discussion of the actor's diagnosis in the headlines, but some people have also taken the opportunity to revisit Bruce's life both on camera and in the world of celebrity relationships.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Bruce Willis’ Cognitive Decline On Recent Films Led To Scaled-Down Dialogue, Earpiece & Using A Body Double For Gunfire Scenes

Yesterday, it was announced by Bruce Willis‘ family that the action star would be stepping away from acting. Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological condition that affects the ability to speak, write or understand language. Willis has created a body of work to be proud of, but folks who worked on his recent string of films are sharing their experiences with Willis on the set and their concerns.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kevin Smith apologizes for ‘petty’ Bruce Willis comments after aphasia diagnosis

Kevin Smith feels like an “a–hole” for “petty” comments he once made about Bruce Willis, whose family revealed he has aphasia. “Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read,” Smith tweeted Wednesday in response to the news of Willis’ diagnosis, referencing the 2010 action-comedy that he directed and the actor starred in.
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
