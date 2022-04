The second weekend of the Montgomery County Fair brings the Love Street Blonde BBQ Cook-off. The cook-off started Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday evening with the award winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. on the fairgrounds. On Saturday, don’t miss the corn hole tournament starting at 10 a.m. and live music at 8 p.m. on the concert stage. Nearly 130 teams will be participating in the barbecue cook-off. New this year is the Kidq Contest on Saturday. This is for ages 5-10 and 11-18 to show off their best barbecue skills. See https://mcfa.org/events/kidzq-contest/ for more information on the contest. For information about the fair, visit mcfa.org.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO