The battle between WWE and AEW has been discussed quite a bit, and both companies view the other quite differently. This conversation typically gets brought back up every time someone mentions the other company, but in a new interview with Jimmy Traina of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins was asked about when he mentioned Jon Moxley's name during a promo with Roman Reigns. During that conversation, he was also asked if it's a bad thing to reference the competition or if it's an easy way to get attention, and Rollins views the way the other company does it as 'tacky' and said it 'reeks of desperation.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO