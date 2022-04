A vigil was held on Monday night to remember the six players and coach of the University of the Southwest’s golf teams who were killed last week in a head-on crash in Texas. More than 100 people gathered on a putting green behind a dorm on campus in Hobbs, New Mexico, according to ESPN, to share memories of the victims. Students and faculty raised cellphone flashlights rather than candles due to the wind, and in the moment of silence one of the mourners yelled, “We love you, Mustangs!”

