Will Arsenal be gunning for glory in black and pink? Club's away and third kits for next season are 'LEAKED' on social media, with pictures revealing striking new Adidas strips - as designers take inspiration from history

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Arsenal's away and third kits for next season look to have been leaked on social media, with the team set to be decked out in striking black and pinks strips.

Adidas have impressed fans since taking over the manufacturing of the shirts from Puma, and the company look to have stayed in touch with the club's history again.

Indeed, the new home home shirt is reportedly made up of the traditional red and white colours, and also features a collar embellished with red lightning stripes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHvg5_0evMVhVW00
Arsenal's second and third kits, in striking black and pink designs, looked to have been leaked

This would come as a welcome throwback to supporters, with Arsenal's players having pulled on a similar design when they worked with Adidas in the 1990s.

However, the sportswear giant has also opted for the same approach of taking eye-catching risks with their second and third strips for the upcoming campaign.

Twitter user @semihkececioglu has posted an array of images seemingly showing off the alternative strips - with the black and pink designs on full display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CncSe_0evMVhVW00
The black away design is embellished by gold and made up of a grey background pattern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wK9HI_0evMVhVW00

If they are the kits for next season, then Arsenal's squad will travel around the grounds in a clean black number, rounded off with Adidas stripes and badge in gold.

The shirt also appears to have taken on a grey pattern in the background, which is said to have taken inspiration from the large ARSENAL lettering outside the ground.

Notably, the away design may also have a canon on the front instead of the modern badge - with this change a nod towards designs from the 1970s and 80s.

The third kit, meanwhile, is a garish shade of pink if the leaks are accurate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5jL8_0evMVhVW00
The eye-catching pink strip for the next season features accents of black and light blue colours
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtQyv_0evMVhVW00

It could also feature accents of navy and light blue, and a motif referencing the first Victoria Concordia Crescit crest first used back in 1949.

Both the crest and sponsor branding look to be black, while the neck of the kit has been pieced together using black and light blue colours.

A pattern that is seemingly a hint at Arsenal's old badge which featured on shirts in the 2001-02 campaign is also visible on the future strip.

