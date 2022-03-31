ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor McGregor is ‘drunk all the time’ blasts Jake Paul as YouTuber insists he beats UFC star ‘very easily’ in boxing

By Jack Figg
 1 day ago

JAKE PAUL accused Conor McGregor of being "drunk all the time" and said he would beat the UFC icon "very easily" in a boxing match.

The YouTuber-turned prizefighter has spent the last two years trying to goad and prise McGregor into a mega-money fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCcoA_0evMVgcn00
Jake Paul said he would beat Conor McGregor 'very easily' in a boxing match Credit: @garrettcolemann
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKeSP_0evMVgcn00
Conor McGregor was accused by Jake Paul of being 'drunk all the time'

And in his latest swipe, Paul mocked the Irishman with drinking accusations and claimed a boxing match would be so one-sided that he is willing to go into MMA.

Asked if he would beat McGregor in the ring, he said on The Journey podcast: "Yeah, very easily as well.

"And that's even right now, catch him in two or three fights from now and it's going to be really bad for him.

"He's on the decline, drunk all the time, lost his motivation, doesn't really have a motivation for why he's fighting other than his ego.

"I'm getting better exponentially everyday, so it's bad for him any way he slices it.

"And that's why I say I'll fight him in MMA, because I don't think he'll take the fight in boxing."

McGregor, 33, has lost to Dustin Poirier, also 33, in his last two fights, the first by knockout and the second after breaking his leg.

He has since been recovering and recently returned to the gym - having promised "complete abstention" of alcohol when he starts training camp.

McGregor owns the Black Forge Pub in Dublin and is often complimenting and consuming his Proper 12 whiskey and stout beer.

Paul, 25, has meanwhile doubled down on his offer to fight the former UFC champion in the cage.

He said: "He just looks like s***. I'm a better boxer than Dustin Poirier and look what Dustin did to him in the first round.

"Again, it goes back to him being out of his prime and me barely coming into it. I haven't reached my man-strength age yet.

"So the future is bright for me and how much better can you get when you're drinking Jack Daniels like him everyday? And getting drunk in Dubai at the end of your career really.

"For me, I'm hungry, I'm motivated and I have so much to learn and that is why I know I could beat him in anything, in any combat sport that we do."

Paul was last in the ring in December when he knocked out Tyron Woodley, 39, in their late-notice rematch.

Woodley had been beaten on points four months earlier but replaced Tommy Fury, 22, who pulled out injured.

Paul added to KOs over online rival 'AnEsonGib', ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

The American, who is yet to fight a recognised boxer, announced he will return in August.

Meanwhile McGregor is preparing for a UFC comeback later this year but has so far no opponent in the pipeline.

