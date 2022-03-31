ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022 draw: US start time, TV channel, live stream and pot numbers as USMNT, Mexico and Canada learn fate

By Jim Sheridan
 1 day ago
THE 2022 World Cup in Qatar is fast approaching, with the majority of the teams heading to the finals already decided.

Canada, USA and Mexico have all qualified from CONCACAF and will learn their fate tomorrow.

Canada have reached the World Cup for just the second time Credit: Reuters
There will be 32 teams from around the world at this winter's tournament Credit: AFP

The Maple Leafs have reached a World Cup for the first time since 1986, while USA squeezed in third place despite a final match loss to Costa Rica.

When is the World Cup group stage draw?

  • The draw for the World Cup 2022 group stage will be held on Friday, April 1.
  • It will take place at Qatar's capital Doha.
  • Things get underway at 11am ET, which is 4pm BST and 8am PT.
How does it work?

There are 32 nations heading to this fall's World Cup.

The draw will determine which group each team goes into for the first stage of the competition.

There will be eight groups, each containing four teams.

From each group, the top two after three matches will qualify for the knockout stages while the bottom two will head home.

For the draw, teams have been sorted into four pots depending on their FIFA ranking.

Groups will be made up of one team from Pot 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The draw will start with Pot 1 and end with Pot 4, with each pot completely emptied before moving on to the subsequent one.

Which TV channel and live stream can I watch it on?

There are a number of ways to tune in and watch the draw unfold in the US.

Coverage will be available on both Telemundo and Universo.

While streaming service Peacock will also cover the drama.

Who is in each pot?

Pot 1

  • Qatar
  • Brazil
  • Belgium
  • France
  • Argentina
  • England
  • Spain
  • Portugal

Pot 2

  • Netherlands
  • Denmark
  • Germany
  • Switzerland
  • Uruguay
  • Croatia
  • USA
  • Mexico/Senegal

Pot 3

  • Iran
  • Japan
  • Morocco
  • Serbia
  • Poland
  • South Korea
  • Senegal/Canada/Tunisia/Cameroon

Pot 4

  • Ecuador
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Ghana
  • Canada/Tunisia/Cameroon/UEFA Playoff winner/ CONEMBOL-AFC winner/CONCACAF-Oceania playoff winner

