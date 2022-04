Humans should not seek to live longer because it will halt the progress of society, Elon Musk has said.In a new interview, the Tesla CEO was asked if he had plans to increase the longevity of human life and if he himself was interested in living longer.Mr Musk argued that if people were to postpone death, they would also be postponing the advancement of humankind.“I don’t think we should try to have people live for a really long time. That would cause asphyxiation of society because the truth is, most people don’t change their minds. They just die,” he told...

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO