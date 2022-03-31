ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com

74K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

22M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
State
Rhode Island State
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Use your EBT card at gas stations

As gas prices continue to sky rocket, every sent saved on each gallon can help, and food stamps may be able to help with that people save money to buy gas. Those with food stamps want to know if leftover benefits can be used for gas, and it’s possible in some ways.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stamps
UpNorthLive.com

Whitmer: $400 refund checks should come in the mail this week

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that residents can expect to see those $400 refund checks arrive this week. According to Whitmer’s office, the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) will complete the transfer of $3 billion in surplus funds to Michigan’s auto insurers this week.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy