Washington County, FL

WATCH: At Least Two Dead as Tornado Destroys Homes in Florida Panhandle

By Gordon Byrd
 2 days ago

CHIPLEY, FL -- A likely tornado has killed at least two people and injured two others in Washington County, in northwest Florida.

Washington County emergency management says the tornado destroyed two homes on GIlberts Mill Road and Jewell Road, about three miles west-southwest of Alford, around 5:15 eastern time (4:15 local time) Thursday morning. Video from residents shows a thick funnel cloud in the area. The Red Cross is set up nearby.

Posted by Emergency Management, Washington County, Florida on Thursday, March 31, 2022

