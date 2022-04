New rumors have now surfaced suggesting that Apple is gearing up for a 15-inch MacBook Air. Reports first originated in a quarterly report from Display Supply Chain Consultants which indicated the tech giant’s plans to build a new 15-inch laptop to accompany its current 13-inch offering, which itself would also be getting a slight increase in screen size. Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo later commented that the laptop currently being designed will use the same 30W adapter as the current MacBook Air and that mass production is expected to start in Q4 of 2023. However, he also noted that it “might not be called MacBook Air,” instead potentially releasing as a new series.

