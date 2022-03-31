Electric bikes taking hold without regulatory framework

This is the Radio Boston rundown for March 30. Tiziana Dearing is our host. For those who had trouble making rent during the pandemic, there's been an extra lifeline. It offered more money than typical rental assistance programs, it was more flexible, and more people qualified for it. It was called ERAP, or the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. And it's going away. The Baker Administration has announced the state will stop taking new applicants on April 15. There is another program, a state program called RAFT (Residential Assistance for Families in Transition), but it's much, much less money, and it's much harder to qualify for it. Laura Villafane is one of those people who got that federal aid, and she's now a housing specialist with Maverick Landing Community Services, helping other families who need rental relief. She joins us to share how ERAP helped her get by, and what it will mean for the program to be discontinued. Then we turn to Kelly Turley, associate director at the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, to talk about what it would take to extend the program, or find an alternative.

