Boston, MA

Electric bikes taking hold without regulatory framework

By Chris Van Buskirk, State House News Service
WBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a gray area in state law that riders of electric bicycles say creates confusion on who and where people are allowed to use a mode of transportation that is growing more popular among commuters and commercial delivery services in congested cities like Boston. At the moment, state law...

Sierra Sun

Electric bike share program approved by Truckee Town Council

An electric bike share program is coming to Truckee this summer. At its Tuesday meeting, Truckee Town Council unanimously approved to enter into an agreement with BCycle Inc. to install electric bike-share docking stations on town-controlled property. “We are thrilled that the Truckee town council has approved moving forward with...
TRUCKEE, CA
WBUR

The latest on the future of outdoor dining in the North End

A number of North End restaurant owners are upset over Mayor Michelle Wu's plan to make them pay $7,500 if they want to continue with an outdoor dining program that began during the early days of the pandemic to help them out. Some owners say the fee is too high. Others call it discriminatory and are threatening legal action against the mayor.
RESTAURANTS
Boston, MA
Cars
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Watertown, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Boston, MA
Government
City
West Roxbury, MA
WBUR

Chinatown in 'high exposure zone' for unregulated air pollutants, study shows

As a neighborhood wedged between two highways, Chinatown has been plagued with poor air quality for years. But a new study on the smallest known particulates of pollution has helped researchers pinpoint areas of concern to within city blocks, showing that areas with large Asian populations are more exposed to pollutants than predominantly white or non-Asian neighborhoods in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Massachusetts Senate passes bill banning hair discrimination

The Massachusetts state Senate unanimously voted on Thursday in favor of a bill banning discrimination based on a person's hair texture or style. Many senators spoke on the issue including newly elected Boston Democrat Lydia Edwards, the Senate's only Black member. "You must understand what systemic racism does is not...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Opponents torch proposed rules for burning wood to create electricity in Mass.

Massachusetts is once again revisiting wood-burning biomass power regulations, and the public, it seems, is not pleased with the plan. The state’s Department of Energy Resources held a virtual hearing on Tuesday to get feedback on a proposal to change which biomass plants qualify for lucrative renewable energy subsidies, and how the state tracks and verifies the type of wood these plants burn. And for about two hours, the vast majority of speakers implored the department to leave the regulations alone.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

The return of live music, and the end of pandemic-era rental assistance

This is the Radio Boston rundown for March 30. Tiziana Dearing is our host. For those who had trouble making rent during the pandemic, there's been an extra lifeline. It offered more money than typical rental assistance programs, it was more flexible, and more people qualified for it. It was called ERAP, or the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. And it's going away. The Baker Administration has announced the state will stop taking new applicants on April 15. There is another program, a state program called RAFT (Residential Assistance for Families in Transition), but it's much, much less money, and it's much harder to qualify for it. Laura Villafane is one of those people who got that federal aid, and she's now a housing specialist with Maverick Landing Community Services, helping other families who need rental relief. She joins us to share how ERAP helped her get by, and what it will mean for the program to be discontinued. Then we turn to Kelly Turley, associate director at the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, to talk about what it would take to extend the program, or find an alternative.
BOSTON, MA

