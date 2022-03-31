ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brother, sister take top honors as livestock auction returns to Montgomery County Fair

By Jamie Swinnerton
 3 days ago
Kamlynn Mason’s steer was named reserver champion during the Montgomery County Fair and Rodeo’s market steer show, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Conroe. Her brother’s steer won grand champion in the show. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

After canceling in 2020, and limiting access in 2021, the 2022 Junior Livestock Auction at the Montgomery County Fair and Rodeo returned to tradition with buyers and observers back in person.

The live stream option for the auction was made available again this year but the Lone Star Convention Center was still packed for the in-person auction Wednesday night.

“It’s an opportunity to invest in the future of this county,” Brian Hayes, Executive Director of the Montgomery County Fair Association, told the gathered crowd before the bidding started. “Money spent here tonight goes directly back into the future, back into our youth, and that comes from you and that is incredible. Tonight life-long memories will be made for some of these kids and that is a rare opportunity that you all get to be a part of.”

Last year, the auction was an invite-only event for smaller crowds that were easier to social distance . Only first and second place animals were brought to the auction while photos of the others were displayed and online bidding and a live stream were implemented to still give anyone the opportunity to watch and participate. It was a very different event from this year’s event which had no COVID-related restrictions.

Requirements for the junior livestock auction are simple; students must be a member in good standing of a Montgomery County 4H or FFA Club and may choose to show steers, hogs, rabbits, lambs, broilers, turkeys or goats in each designated show.

This year’s junior livestock auction had 235 sales, starting with the Grand Prize steer exhibited by Kaden Mason, a seventh grader who is homeschooled by his parents. The steer ended up selling for $58,000 to the Conroe Auto Dealers.

This is not Kaden’s first time bringing an animal to auction but it is his first time winning Grand. His advice to future competitors is just to keep working hard.

“Good,” Kaden said of winning Grand. “Relieving.”

But Kaden was not the only Mason to place at this year’s judging. His sister, Kamlynn Mason, who is 11-years-old, raised this year’s Reserve Champion steer, which sold for $18,000 at Wednesday’s auction to Gullo.

“When the judge picked me Reserve he said ‘Go tell your brother that you almost had it there at the end,’” Kamlynn said.

Normally Kamlynn shows pigs, but last year she came in third overall for steer, her first time showing in that category. Coming in second to her brother just makes her feel more competitive for next year and she’s keeping eyes on Grand.

Like her brother, her advice for future competitors is to keep working hard.

“Never give up,” she said. “If you work hard then you’ll get a better reward. If you don’t, it just won’t go as well.”

It was an emotional moment for Carrie Brockman, Kaden and Kamlynn’s mother, to see her children place after all the effort they put in.

“They work really, really hard,” Brockman said. “This is what they do, this is their life, their sport, so it’s a big deal.”

The Montgomery County Fair and Rodeo supports agriculture education for the students of the county. Last year’s auction raised nearly $890,000 for local programs.

