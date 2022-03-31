ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Inside USA dressing room as Pulisic and Co reach World Cup for first time since 2014… but bizarrely wear SKI MASKS

By Etienne Fermie
 1 day ago

THE United States of America donned SKI MASKS after clinching their place at the World Cup in Qatar after missing out on the last edition.

American soccer fans were forced to watch on as the rest of the world enjoyed the globe's biggest football party last time around in Russia 2018 - but not this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48muWT_0evMSU5a00
USA stars celebrate in the dressing room Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19M1yo_0evMSU5a00
Some players missed the memo on what their ski masks are for Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYhs1_0evMSU5a00
Christian Pulisic celebrates with Antonee Robinson Credit: INSTAGRAM

Christian Pulisic and Co grabbed the third and final automatic Concacaf spot last night - despite losing 2-0 in Costa Rica.

Due to goal difference, Gregg Berhalter's side only needed to avoid a six-goal defeat to progress to the finals in Qatar.

So it was fairly safe for the US to plan their celebrations in advance.

Chelsea ace Pulisic posted from the dressing room after the US secured progression.

The triumphant US stars posed in specially made Nike t-shirts commemorating their qualification.

Players also bizarrely wore ski masks as they celebrated, with some sipping on cans of Budweiser or Bud Light.

One exclaimed: "See you in Qatar, baby!"

Originating from NBA players celebrating Finals victories, some US sports stars wear ski masks to avoid getting booze in their eyes.

Pulisic posed for selfies with Fulham ace Antonee Robinson, with the duo beaming from ear to ear.

The winger also shared a quote of his from a Players' Tribune article written after his nation failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Penned on November 13, 2017 - he wrote: "Let's plan on it then - 2022.

"Get your basements ready and mark it down. We'll be there."

The United States have joined Canada and Mexico in qualifying from their Concacaf group.

Canada, led by Englishman John Herdman, will be at their first finals since 1986.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tY3q_0evMSU5a00
Bid Lights were consumed in the dressing room Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BanoY_0evMSU5a00
Stars are buzzing to head to Qatar Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZFEl_0evMSU5a00
DeAndre Yedlin speaks to the press after the game Credit: AP

The US Sun

The US Sun

