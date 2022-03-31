ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes' Clayton Keller out for season after scary crash into boards: 'I will be back better than ever'

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Coyotes star Clayton Keller will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a gruesome leg injury during the team’s win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Keller was skating toward the Sharks’ net with about 5:15 remaining in the game when he got knocked...

ESPN

Coyotes star Clayton Keller taken off ice on stretcher

GLENDALE, Ariz. --  Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Clayton Keller was taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury Wednesday night. Keller was hurt with 5:15 remaining in Arizona's 5-2 win against San Jose. He was skating toward the Sharks' net when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He remained prone on the ice for about five minutes before being wheeled off.
NHL
FOX Sports

Surging Sabres show signs of blossoming in late-season run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — One year and one day later, Sabres coach Don Granato still reflects on the encouraging text message forward Kyle Okposo sent following what stands as one of the lowest moments in franchise history. “We will win,” Granato said, recalling Okposo’s text shortly after Buffalo squandered...
NHL
fantasypros.com

Clayton Keller injured in win

Clayton Keller took a nasty spill into the boards late in the 3rd period against the San Jose Sharks. The injury does not look good and it appears Keller could miss an extended period of time. The 23-year-old is having an incredible season and was on pace for a career year. Keller is leading the Coyotes in scoring by 15 with 63 points (28 goals, 35 assists) in 67 games. If the fifth year winger does miss an extended period of time it will certainly be a blow to managers that roster him.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Keller’s Injury Overshadows Coyotes’ 5-2 Win Over San Jose Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes returned home Wednesday after a three-game road trip in Canada, winless in their last six games and looking for a boost within the friendly confines of Gila River Arena. A night that seemed to be heading towards a celebration, though, turned into utter shock and disbelief in...
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Jordan sends Scott Williams, friends UNC gear ahead of Final Four

It’s unknown if UNC legend Michael Jordan will be in attendance for the Final Four this weekend in New Orleans but the legend is helping out a former Tar Heel and his friends. Scott Williams took to Twitter to reveal that Jordan hooked up him and a bunch of friends who are heading to the Final Four with UNC gear for the trip including a pair of the recently released Air Jordan 6 “UNC” shoe. Included in the package was not only the UNC 6’s but also gear such as polos, shirts, sweaters, and a bag. Take a look below: Michael Jordan For...
NBA
markerzone.com

PLAYER LEAVES ARENA IN AMBULANCE AFTER TAKING SLAPSHOT TO THE HEAD IN KHL PLAYOFFS (W/VIDEO)

Some tense moments Wednesday during a playoff game between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Avangard Omsk. In the third period, Metallurg defenceman Alexei Maklyukov went down to block a slapshot by Omsk's Alexei Gritsyuk and ended up taking a puck right to the side of the head. It was a hard shot, too. Maklyukov was clearly hurt and you can see in the video where the trainer throws up an X sign to get a stretcher on the ice. Once Maklyukov is up and on the stretcher, the ice crew works to remove the blood from the ice. He's then taken to a waiting ambulance and transported to hospital. No word at this time on his condition.
HOCKEY
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
NHL

Colorado Back Home For Two Game Homestand

The Avalanche squad has made it back home to Denver in time to begin a two-game homestand in the latter part of this week. Colorado will play host to the visiting San Jose Sharks on Thursday at Ball Arena with game time beginning at 7 p.m. MT. The last time...
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks' Kahkonen won't settle for being 'good' NHL goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen has his eyes set on the bigger picture. Making his second start in a Sharks uniform since San Jose acquired him in a trade at the deadline, Kahkonen stopped 42 shots but allowed four goals Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. He...
NHL
FOX Sports

Anaheim faces Arizona on 6-game road skid

Anaheim Ducks (27-30-12, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Arizona looking to break its six-game road slide. The Coyotes are 12-23-3 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Clayton...
NHL
WGAU

Zegras' goal helps Ducks top Coyotes, snap 11-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
NHL
CBS DFW

Jamie Benn’s OT Goal Sends Dallas Stars Past Anaheim Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory. Benn skated past two Ducks and converted a pass from Miro Heiskanen for his 17th goal of the season for the Stars, who have won five of six to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Kevin Shattenkirk scored a tying goal with 3:21 left in regulation, but the Ducks lost their 11th consecutive game. John Gibson stopped 32 shots for Anaheim. Ryan Suter scored in the first period for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for his second straight win over Anaheim. The Stars will take on the San Jose sharks Saturday at 9:30 p.m. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NHL
NHL

Coyotes To Hold Open Practice for Fans At Ice Den Chandler on April 6

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes will hold an open practice for Valley hockey fans at Ice Den Chandler on Wednesday, April 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The practice is free and open to the public. In addition, amateur hockey coaches will be able to participate in a...
NHL
NHL

Bruins score six in second, eliminate Devils from playoff contention

The Bruins had 7 different goal scorers in their 8-1 win with a six goal 2nd period including Marc McLaughlin's 1st NHL goal in his debut. Brad Marchand had two goals, Marc McLaughlin scored in his NHL debut, and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for Boston (42-20-5), which has won five of six to move five points ahead of the Washington Capitals for the first wild card from the Eastern Conference.
NHL
FOX Sports

Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and...
NHL
