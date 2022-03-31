Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Gaston, Greater Burke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Caldwell; Catawba The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 1104 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southeast of Morganton, or 5 miles north of South Mountains State Park, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Drexel, Connelly Springs and Valdese around 1110 PM EDT. Lenoir, Lake Rhodhiss, Rhodhiss, Granite Falls and Icard around 1120 PM EDT. St. Stephens around 1130 PM EDT. Lake Hickory around 1140 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Northlakes and Pleasant Grove. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

