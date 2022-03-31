ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Gaston, Greater Burke by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 04:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Burke, Caldwell, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Caldwell; Catawba The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 1104 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southeast of Morganton, or 5 miles north of South Mountains State Park, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Drexel, Connelly Springs and Valdese around 1110 PM EDT. Lenoir, Lake Rhodhiss, Rhodhiss, Granite Falls and Icard around 1120 PM EDT. St. Stephens around 1130 PM EDT. Lake Hickory around 1140 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Northlakes and Pleasant Grove. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Greater Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Greater Caldwell FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Greater Caldwell County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills, Southwest Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 05:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills; Southwest Big Horn Basin; Yellowstone National Park Strong and Gusty Winds This Afternoon and Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to southwest winds this afternoon with gusts to 30 mph.. Winds becoming west to northwest this evening 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Northwestern Wyoming. * WHEN...This afternoon through this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Portage; Vilas; Wood SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING Slippery travel conditions are possible early this morning due to light snow. A slushy snow accumulation of one-half to one inch is possible by midday today. Untreated roads may become snow or slush covered, which will make travel slippery. Drivers should exercise caution if traveling this morning. Be prepared for slippery road conditions, and allow a little extra travel time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
Frost Advisory issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Campbell, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Campbell; Grainger; Hamblen; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Today. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 05:04:00 Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Southeast beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green, Iowa, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green; Iowa; Lafayette WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet slushy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Iowa, Lafayette and Green Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn Slick Travel Conditions Snow is spreading east across parts of east central Iowa and northwest Illinois early this morning. Visibilities were being reduced to a mile or less in areas with the falling snow. In addition, roads were quickly becoming partially or completely covered with a slushy snow. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions if you`re planning to travel early this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Osceola, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 21:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Indian River; Martin; Okeechobee; Osceola; St. Lucie Locally Dense Fog Continues Across East Central Florida This Morning Satellite imagery, observations and traffic cameras continued to show locally dense fog across Osceola, Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties early this morning. Visibility may change suddenly in some instances, with pockets of fog reducing visibility to less than half a mile at times. This fog should gradually lift and diminish through 9 to 10 AM. Motorists, especially those on major roadways, should prepare to encounter rapid reductions in visibility. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Orange; Person; Randolph; Stanly; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wilson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures mostly in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation. Brief freezing conditions may occur in outlying rural areas over the northern and western Piedmont, where temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees are possible around sunrise. * WHERE...The Piedmont and northern Coastal Plain of central North Carolina. * WHEN...Through 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and brief freezing conditions could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 05:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody Locally Dense Fog This Morning.. A narrow area of fog and low clouds will continue to develop through daybreak. Visibilities will drop to less than one half mile at times. Improvement in visibilities will begin after daybreak and continue through mid-morning. Use caution on the roads this morning. Reduce speed and in- vehicle distractions, and be ready for rapidly changing visibility.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org or dial 511. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin; Marshall; Tama Snow Continues in Northeast Iowa This Morning .A storm system continues to bring snow across portions of northeast Iowa early today. Travel impacts of reduced visibilities and slick roads are expected. Much of the snow continues to accumulate on grassy areas, but a slushy mix is also expected to impact area roads. Drive carefully. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibilities and slippery road conditions.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA

