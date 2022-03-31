ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 01:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Wood DENSE FOG WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH MID-MORNING At 300 am, surface weather observations indicated widespread dense fog in a band from central into northeast Wisconsin. The fog was primarily south of a line from Rhinelander to Iron Mountain, Michigan. The southern edge of the main area of fog extended from roughly Marshfield to Shawano to Oconto to Sturgeon Bay. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for this area until 1000 am. Fog was also present a little farther south, from the Stevens Point to Clintonville to Green Bay to Kewaunee areas. Although the fog was not as widespread as farther north, patches of dense fog were reducing the visibility to less than 1/4 mile at some locations in this region as well. Fog often produces the greatest reduction to visibility around and for an hour or two after sunrise, which will occur at around 700 am this morning. If driving this morning, be sure to use your use your low-beam headlights and maintain plenty of distance between your vehicles and other vehicles. Allow extra time to reach your destination and drive at a speed that will allow you to safely stop if you unexpected encounter an object or animal on the road. Sub-freezing temperatures may also result in the deposition of frost on untreated pavement, resulting in icy conditions. The visibility should start to gradually improve after about 900 am.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Isolated amounts around 15 inches possible over the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet. * WHEN...Until Midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT FOR THE NORTH OREGON AND LANE COUNTY CASCADES ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches near 4000 feet with 16 to 32 inches above 5000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph with stronger winds expected above treeline. * WHERE...Above 4500 feet in the Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Be prepared for winter travel conditions and any attendant travel restrictions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect near whiteout conditions above treeline in the Cascades Sunday night into Monday.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...The Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain, Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone Lava Beds. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility in the American Falls area and along Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org or dial 511. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin; Marshall; Tama Snow Continues in Northeast Iowa This Morning .A storm system continues to bring snow across portions of northeast Iowa early today. Travel impacts of reduced visibilities and slick roads are expected. Much of the snow continues to accumulate on grassy areas, but a slushy mix is also expected to impact area roads. Drive carefully. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibilities and slippery road conditions.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-02 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, and Northern Lake County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT FOR THE SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADES ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches near 4000 feet with 16 to 32 inches above 5000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph with stronger winds expected above treeline. * WHERE...Above 3500 feet in the South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Be prepared for winter travel conditions and any attendant travel restrictions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect near whiteout conditions above treeline in the Cascades Sunday night into Monday.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comanche, Eastland, Erath by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Comanche; Eastland; Erath Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Erath, southern Eastland and Comanche Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1051 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were reported along a line extending from 7 miles south of Gordon to near Gorman to near Cross Plains. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Isolated wind gusts 40 to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Surface observations IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stephenville, Comanche, Dublin, De Leon, Gorman, Rising Star, Gordon, Huckabay, Morgan Mill and Carbon. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 363 and 370. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cherokee, Spartanburg, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg; York FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Much of the foothills and western Piedmont of North Carolina and northern Upstate of South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps to protect sensitive plants from the cold. Target Area: McCreary; Pulaski; Wayne; Whitley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...This morning`s low temperatures will be mostly in the upper 20s and lower 30s, and will allow for frost to occur. * WHERE...The Frost Advisory is for Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary and Whitley Counties. * WHEN...The Frost Advisory is in effect until 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Raft River Region, Southern Hills, Albion Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility along Interstate 84.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID

