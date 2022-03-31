Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 01:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Wood DENSE FOG WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH MID-MORNING At 300 am, surface weather observations indicated widespread dense fog in a band from central into northeast Wisconsin. The fog was primarily south of a line from Rhinelander to Iron Mountain, Michigan. The southern edge of the main area of fog extended from roughly Marshfield to Shawano to Oconto to Sturgeon Bay. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for this area until 1000 am. Fog was also present a little farther south, from the Stevens Point to Clintonville to Green Bay to Kewaunee areas. Although the fog was not as widespread as farther north, patches of dense fog were reducing the visibility to less than 1/4 mile at some locations in this region as well. Fog often produces the greatest reduction to visibility around and for an hour or two after sunrise, which will occur at around 700 am this morning. If driving this morning, be sure to use your use your low-beam headlights and maintain plenty of distance between your vehicles and other vehicles. Allow extra time to reach your destination and drive at a speed that will allow you to safely stop if you unexpected encounter an object or animal on the road. Sub-freezing temperatures may also result in the deposition of frost on untreated pavement, resulting in icy conditions. The visibility should start to gradually improve after about 900 am.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 18 DAYS AGO