ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Forget flying cars! Manager of Japanese baseball team enters stadium on a flying MOTORBIKE that costs a sky-high £500,000 and can travel at speeds of 60mph for up to 40 minutes

By Jonathan Chadwick For Mailonline, Afp
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

New footage shows the manager of a Japanese baseball team entering his home stadium on a bizarre £500,000 flying motorbike-drone hybrid.

Tsuyoshi Shinjo, the new manager of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, flew into the Sapporo Dome, Hokkaidō, Japan on Tuesday aboard the futuristic XTurismo.

The vehicle, described as a cross between a motorcycle, a drone and a vertical take-off aircraft, can travel at speeds of 60 miles per hour for up to 40 minutes.

XTurismo looks like a scaled-up drone, except for its motorbike-style seat designed to carry a single passenger.

Shinjo, a flamboyant 50-year-old who calls himself Big Boss, appeared for his team the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters' first home game of the season.

With the spotlight on him, Shinjo was wheeled into the stadium along the ground, took off and soared high above the field before landing about a minute later.

He then whipped off his helmet and tossed his red jacket to the ground with wild abandon before striding off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giEpS_0evMSF5v00
Tsuyoshi Shinjo, manager of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and former Major League Baseball (MLB) player in the US, enters the Sapporo Dome by flying through the air on XTurismo before the start of their game against the Seibu Lions, March 29, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6psq_0evMSF5v00
Tsuyoshi Shinjo, the newly appointed manager of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and former Major League Baseball (MLB) player in the US, speaking before the start of the game

Unfortunately, the epic stunt failed to bolster his team – the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters lost 4-0 to the Saitama Seibu Lions, leaving them still searching for a first win of the season.

'If you don't spend time thinking about how to win baseball games rather than getting ready for flashy performances, you'll get dragged down into the quagmire,' one Twitter user wrote after Tuesday's game, a 4-0 loss.

'Enough performances – get results,' wrote another.

Shinjo is a former professional baseball outfielder himself, and has officially registered his name with baseball authorities as Big Boss.

Last weekend, he emerged from a box covered in flashing lights when he came out for his team's opening game against the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Shinjo, who had stints in Major League Baseball, was appointed Fighters manager ahead of the new season despite having no coaching experience.

He's a good match for Xturismo, which is the creation of Tokyo-based drone start-up A.L.I. Technologies and is on sale for just under £500,000 ($682,000).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPjIq_0evMSF5v00
Onlookers stare as Shinjo, a flamboyant 50-year-old who calls himself Big Boss, stunned the crowd on Tuesday when he appeared for his team the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters' first home game of the season on a futuristic black vehicle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48d7DU_0evMSF5v00
The 'Xturismo' (pictured) from Tokyo-based drone start-up A.L.I. Technologies was unveiled during a test-flight on an empty racetrack in the foothills of Mount Fuji last October

'World's first four-seater flying taxi is unveiled

What has been billed as the world's first four-seater flying taxi has been unveiled by a Slovakian engineering company - and it could be in use in just five years' time.

AeroMobil's AM NEXTn is the second model of its half supercar, half light aircraft vehicle, and is planned for launch in 2027.

It is capable of transforming between modes in less than three minutes.

The firm hopes its aerial ride-hailing service will save commuters 'significant' time when travelling distances of 100 to 500 miles between major cities.

Powered by an internal combustion engine, the Xturismo is kept aloft by two primary propellers, which are situated where the wheels would be on a conventional motorcycle.

Four auxiliary propellers placed at the corners of the vehicle, meanwhile, provide stabilisation.

According to A.L.I. Technologies, the Xturismo employs the same altitude control technology that the firm already uses in its unmanned drones, ensuring a smooth flight when aloft.

When resting on the ground, the hoverbike rests on two landing skids – similar to those that might be seen on a conventional helicopter.

Alongside being used as part of leisure activities, the bike has potential to help rescue people from accidents at sea.

XTurismo was unveiled last autumn during a test-flight on an empty racetrack in the foothills of Mount Fuji.

During the demonstration flight – which was witnessed by a crowd of guests and members of the press – Xturismo rose several feet above the ground and glided around above the racetrack for around a minute and a half.

One drawback of the design may be the reportedly deafening roar of the Xturismo's engine and six rotor blades; some onlookers had to be issued with earplugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVadZ_0evMSF5v00
Powered by an internal combustion engine, the Xturismo is kept aloft by two primary propellers, which are situated where the wheels would be on a conventional motorcycle. It's pictured during the unveiling in October 2021

The firm said it would produce a limited run of 200 of the bikes, each of which weighs in at 661lbs (300kg), for delivery in the first half of 2022.

'We would like to propose a new lifestyle with this floating vehicle,' A.L.I. Technologies CEO Daisuke Katano said at the unveiling event in October at the Fuji Speedway Racing Course, Nikkei Asia reported.

A.L.I. Technologies is backed by the Kyocera, a Kyoto-based ceramics and electronics manufacturer, as well as by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jFMm_0evMSF5v00
During the demonstration flight in 2021 (pictured), Xturismo rise up several feet above the ground and glided around above the racetrack for around a minute and a half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBPwx_0evMSF5v00
One drawback of the design may turn out to be the reportedly deafening roar of the Xturismo's engine and six rotor blades - with onlookers having been issued with earplugs

ZERO EMISSION ELECTRIC CRAFT ALLOWS ITS 'SUPERMAN-LIKE' PILOT TO WHIZZ THROUGH THE AIR AT 160MPH

A satellite dish-like aircraft that will allow its pilot to whizz through the skies at up to 160 miles per hour has completed its first untethered flight test.

The full-scale electric ZEVA Aero, created by Tacoma, Washington-based firm ZEVA, performed a series of unmanned flight tests in rural Pierce County on January 9, 2022.

It completed four flights, totalling more than four minutes of controlled hovering, simulated taxiing manoeuvres at slow speeds and limited vertical climb manoeuvres.

The vehicle is defined as a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, which can take off straight up into the air, reducing the need for runway space.

The company calls ZEVA Aero a 'personal flying machine' that can transition from an upright 'hover mode' to 'forward flight mode' where the passenger faces downwards as they zoom through the air in a 'Superman-like trajectory'.

When in upright 'hover mode', the single passenger will be sat upright and able to see out of the window at the top.

But in forward flight mode, the aircraft will tilt towards a horizontal orientation, giving him or her unrestricted views of the ground below, like the Galactica ride at Alton Towers.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

2000 Toyota Land Cruiser Is Great For Any Off-Roading Enthusiast

With enough clarence to clear any rocks, mud, or rough terrain with minimal modification and performance alike!. Japanese sports utility vehicles have been helpful in thousands of off-road situations ranging from rock climbs to mudding. Toyota made these cheap, reliable, and well-built creations of practical innovation to cross the rough terrain of rural Japan, making them the perfect car for anyone with a passion for exploration. Virtually every movie with some off-road transportation needs has had a Toyota or Nissan. There's a big reason for that: the little cars can be quite capable of traversing some insane terrain after only minimal modification. With this particular car, you'll be able to go anywhere you set your mind to as it sports plenty of performance numbers, body modifications, and ground clearance to keep your car running in the dirtiest of conditions.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Testing GR Corolla's New Automatic Gearbox With Rally Car In Japan

The giant-slaying Toyota GR Yaris won the hearts of many enthusiasts that had the option of purchasing one. Unfortunately, the USA was completely snubbed of this entertaining little hot hatch. Globally, owners and reviewers have noted that it offers rally-inspired dynamic capabilities thanks to a grippy all-wheel-drive system while punchy performance is produced by a downsized 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo gasoline engine capable of big power, while a manual gearbox provides driver engagement. That's right, the GR Yaris is not available with an automatic. That's why this rally car, spotted at the first round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Rally Challenge held in Akitakata, Japan this past weekend, is so curious, as it features an eight-speed automatic gearbox that could find its way into the new US-bound GR Corolla hot hatch.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsuyoshi Shinjo
Motor1.com

2023 BMW M2 With Center Exhaust Spied Waiting At Red Light

An Instagrammer caught an overly aggressive BMW M2 G87 last week and our spies have now spotted the very same prototype waiting at a red light. Thankfully, we have much better pictures than before, allowing us to take a good look at Bavaria's smallest M car. We're already familiar with the square air intakes at the front, but the car's rear still takes some time to get used to.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Baseball Games#Professional Baseball#Japanese People#Big Boss
CarBuzz.com

Ford Developing New Drift Mode For Next-Gen Cars

A few years ago, Ford launched the Focus RS with a controversial feature called drift mode. At the time, it caused an uproar in some circles, with critics saying that it encouraged dangerous driving. Despite the initial pushback, features like this have become more common in recent times, with the latest Audi RS3 boasting a drift mode and even the relatively affordable Volkswagen Golf R getting something similar. Heck, even Kia can offer you a drift mode nowadays. According to new patent documentation, the Blue Oval is now revisiting the tech. Patent documents filed in September 2020 were finally published yesterday, and they show a novel new means of initiating smokey slides.
CARS
CNET

Speeding Asteroid Spotted Flying Closer to Earth Than GPS Satellites

The same astronomer who recently discovered a small asteroid just a few hours before it smashed into our atmosphere has spotted another space rock whizzing right over humanity's heads. Krisztián Sárneczky announced his discovery on Twitter late Thursday, mere hours before asteroid 2022 FD1 (it was briefly nicknamed SAR2594) passed...
ASTRONOMY
simpleflying.com

Will Flying Cars Ever Really Take Off?

It isn’t uncommon to hear people born in the mid-nineties talk about how they believed flying cars would be a quotidian affair in the 21st century. Many assumed that the skies above all major cities would be cluttered with tiny passenger cars moving around in every direction while trying to avoid each other. Even Henry Ford said in 1940,
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Top Speed

This Drag Race Spectacle Is Special Because It's Not Everyday You Get To See A Brabus Build Hit The Drag Strip - gallery

The ‘Carwow’ team brought three SUVs to the drag strip. One was the Lamborghini Urus, the other the Tesla Model X, and the surprise contender, the Brabus 850. The Brabus 850 is based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe. It comes with a mighty 6.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 engine under the hood. It puts out 850 horsepower and a massive 1,069 pound-feet of torque!
CARS
KULR8

Queen Elizabeth receives luxury golf buggy to help with mobility

Queen Elizabeth has taken delivery of a luxury golf buggy to help her move around in comfort. The 95-year-old monarch - who has been using a walking stick at recent engagement after suffering with mobility issues - reportedly received the £62,000 four-seater cart two weeks ago and has already used it to travel around the grounds of Windsor Castle with her beloved dogs.
CELEBRITIES
Nature.com

These birds fly high when the full Moon hangs in the sky

How high some birds fly at night depends on how brightly the Moon shines1. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Additional access options:. doi:...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

How a jetpack design helped create a flying motorbike

At around the age of 12, David Mayman tried to build a helicopter out of fence posts and an old lawn mower. Needless to say, it did not go well. His contraption didn't fly and he was made to fix the fence. "I was brought up in a way that...
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT spy shots and video: Redesigned sports car spotted

Even though Mercedes-Benz AMG replaced its GT Roadster last year with a redesigned 2022 SL, the coupe version of the GT sports car has stuck around and will soon be redesigned itself. The latest spy shots and video show a prototype for the redesigned GT, which we currently expect to...
CARS
Daily Mail

The robodog that barks orders: Four-legged robot issues Covid safety instructions in China, telling people to wash their hands and put a mask on

Robotic dogs have been recruited to spread Covid safety information in Shanghai as China's biggest city faces another lockdown. The four-legged friends have been spotted marching around city streets repeating public health messages via a megaphone taped to their heads. They repeat a handful of simple messages: 'Wear a mask,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy