ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Leading Covid authority Imperial College London BANS parents from attending children's graduations because of 'safety first' social distancing - despite all restrictions being scrapped

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Parents have voiced their frustration at being unable to attend their children's graduation ceremonies as a London University stuck rigidly to former Covid regulations.

Imperial College London refused to allow parents and other guests to attend graduation ceremonies in person at the Royal Albert Hall on March 10 and 30, insisting on the safety policy as 'cases of Covid are still prevalent in the UK'.

This is in spite of government regulations coming to an end on February 24.

As a result, many parents were forced to watch their children's graduation ceremonies online before joining them for celebrations afterwards, The Telegraph reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEVBh_0evMS77M00
The graduation ceremonies at Royal Albert Hall went ahead smoothly on March 10 and 30, but parents were not allowed to attend due to Covid fears

24-year-old civil engineering graduate Alexander Grace accepted his diploma while his mother Lesley Grace and stepfather Stephen Radcliffe watched from a laptop in their Wembley hotel room.

The couple had travelled from Nottingham hoping to see the ceremony, which Mr Grace had deferred last year in the hope that they could attend in person.

Ms Grace said: 'They’ve done their degrees through difficult circumstances during Covid.

'It’s something that’s a big moment in Alex’s life and it matters hugely to us – we wanted to share it with him in the best way possible, and that would’ve been being there and watching him physically.'

Mr Radcliffe added: 'It’s a big place, isn’t it. It’s not like they couldn’t fit us in.'

Academics from the university played a leading role in the UK Government's decision to impose a lockdown in March 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIHQq_0evMS77M00
Rows of empty seats were visible at Imperial College London's March graduation ceremonies, with parents and guests unable to attend

Modelling from Professor Neil Ferguson and colleagues from Imperial College London published on March 16, 2020, predicted the NHS would be overwhelmed within weeks and a terrible death toll would arise if nothing was done to stop the spread of Covid.

Prior to the 'Report 9' paper, the Government's initial Covid strategy had been to 'mitigate' the spread and build up 'herd immunity' rather than suppress the first wave.

More recently, Professor Ferguson recommended curbs in December last year to halt the spread of the Omicron variant.

A student petition requesting Imperial College London reverse its policy over parents' attendances at graduations gathered over 150 signatures last month.

Lord Wharton, chairman of watchdog The Office for Students, said: 'There is no reason for universities imposing restrictions on gatherings when these are not required by the Government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cjdkv_0evMS77M00
Many parents were forced to watch their children's graduation ceremonies online before joining them for celebrations afterwards

'Universities should now be looking to get back to normal, and in-person graduation ceremonies, along with in-person teaching and social activities, are all key parts of this.'

Arabella Skinner, director of the parents campaign group UsForThem, added: 'Since the start of the pandemic, parents have been consistently concerned about the experience their children have had at university from the educational and the social.

'The final straw is not being able to celebrate their graduation with them, while the rest of society is able to go to cinemas and theatres.'

Imperial College London has been contacted by Mail Online for comment.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

325K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

Follow Daily Mail and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

Teachers want term to end EARLY as rising Covid cases make keeping schools open 'unsustainable' and whole classes of kids are sent home if 10 children catch the virus

South Australian children could finish their schooling term early amid rising Covid cases among students and staff absences. The Australian Education Union, which represents state public school teachers, called for term one to finish a week early as large teacher and student absences are 'not sustainable.'. Education Department chief executive...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid absences in schools triple in two weeks as more than 200,000 off sick

Levels of coronavirus-related pupil absences in state schools in England has more than tripled, new figures show.Rates of Covid-linked absences rose to 2.5 per cent on 17 March, up from 0.7 per cent on 3 March.In total, 201,600 pupils were off for Covid-related reasons on 17 March, up from 45,100 on 3 March.And an estimated 9.1 per cent of teachers and school leaders were absent on 17 March, up from 5.8 per cent on March 3.Some 23 per cent of all state schools had more than 15 per cent of their teachers and school leaders absent, up from 11 per...
EDUCATION
BBC

Isle of Man schools being hit by 'unfortunate' teacher shortages

Teacher absences at Isle of Man high schools are due to several illnesses "unfortunately" coming together at the same time, the education minister said. Four schools have been hit by staff shortages over the past week, leading to the cancellation of face-to-face lessons for hundreds of students. Julie Edge said...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imperial College London#College#London University#Commencement Ceremony#Uk#Telegraph
Daily Mail

Judge slams Prince Harry's lawyers for coming to court 'without an apology' as he rules parts of documents for his case against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK WILL remain secret

Parts of some documents in the Duke of Sussex's claim against the Home Office will be kept secret, a High Court judge ruled as he criticised Harry's legal team for an 'entirely unacceptable' breach of court rules. Harry is bringing a claim against the department after being told he would...
POLITICS
The Independent

Swearing at teachers has become accepted in some schools, union warns

Widespread swearing at teachers is among the behavioural problems which have become accepted in some schools, a union leader has said.Mike Corbett, national officer for Scotland at the NASUWT union, said many teachers reported that violent behaviour had worsened after pupils returned to classrooms during the pandemic.Speaking at a fringe event at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, he said poor behaviour is increasingly a problem in all years of primary school.There is currently a lack of research on the issue, he said.Mr Corbett said: “Many of our members are telling us that since kids have come back, there’s more...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

NHS is in danger of losing staff to Aldi, Amazon and Costa if ministers don’t up their 3% pay increase as cost of living crisis bites, union warns

Thousands of NHS staff could quit to work in supermarkets and coffee shops if they are not paid more, Britain's biggest trade union has warned. Unison said that without a significant improvement to their wages, 999 call handlers, nursing assistants, secretaries, cleaners and porters could be lured to the private sector.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Courts condemn Home Office and CPS in two separate trafficking cases

Victims of trafficking have secured two significant victories in the courts in separate rulings which have condemned the Home Office and the Crown Prosecution Service. In one case the police initially refused to investigate a UAE diplomat over a woman’s complaint of trafficking claiming that the suspect had diplomatic immunity, but the high court found the CPS’s decision not to prosecute unlawful.
POLITICS
BBC

Claire Roberts: Doctor admits failing to inform coroner of death

A paediatrician has admitted failing to tell a child's parents that her death should have been reported to the coroner. It followed the death of nine-year-old Claire Roberts in 1996. The fitness to practice tribunal heard Dr Steen agreed it was necessary to refer "Patient A's" death as it had...
U.K.
The Independent

Air travel industry welcomes scrapping of Covid restrictions

Companies and trade organisations in the air travel industry have welcomed the end of remaining Covid travel restrictions.Heathrow Airport said it would be dropping the requirement for passengers to wear masks in its premises following the Government’s announcement that all measures, including passenger locator forms, will end on Friday.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Monday the changes will allow “greater freedom in time for Easter” and will mean “you can travel just like in the good old days”.The move has been welcomed with open arms by some, including Heathrow Airport, which said it would be dropping mask requirements on Wednesday.Its chief...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

All Covid travel restrictions to be scrapped in boost for Easter holidays

All Covid restrictions on foreign travel are to be scrapped in time for families planning to go abroad for the Easter holidays. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, will announce on Monday that passenger locator forms will be axed from 4am on Friday. Testing for unvaccinated passengers, required to enter the...
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

Bereaved families call on Boris Johnson to ‘hold head in shame’ and resign

Families gathered at the National Covid Memorial Wall. Bereaved relatives tearfully called on Boris Johnson to “hold his head in shame” and resign over alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Whitehall as they led a silent procession to Downing Street for Covid victims. Hundreds of grief-stricken families gathered at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

More than 300,000 sign petition to keep free lateral flows after Friday as one teaching assistant signee says 'I've got Covid, would you want me infecting your kid?'

More than 300,000 people in England have signed a petition to keep lateral flow tests free ahead of them being scrapped on Friday. Ministers last night announced only NHS workers, care home staff and vulnerable patients will be eligible for the free swabs from April 1, as part of the Government's 'learning to live with Covid' strategy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: NHS Wales planned care will slow down - health minister

Planned treatment across the NHS in Wales is expected to slow down due to Covid, the Health Minister has warned. This could cause a further rise in the record number of people waiting for non-urgent operations like hip replacements or cataract surgery. Ms Morgan said pressure on the health service...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Hotels urged to 'step up' and help Ukrainian refugees

A hotel owner has appealed to others in the industry to open up their rooms to Ukrainian refugees. The government has said they can come to the UK and stay with host families under a new visa scheme and is offering £350 a month to hosts. Mike Matthews, who...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy