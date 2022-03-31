ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderstorms, strong winds passing through NEPA

By Vivian Muniz
 1 day ago

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Central and Eastern Pennsylvania. Strong winds, torrential downpours, and hail are the main threats.

Scattered on and off showers are expected throughout the day in NEPA. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are set to develop later Thursday evening.

Thunderstorms develop after lunchtime and move into Central PA, then Northeastern PA late afternoon into the evening hours.

The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. However, there is only a low-end chance of a tornado threat for our area.

The storm threat should end by late evening between 8-10 p.m. with a few showers lingering overnight. It will be mild and breezy with lows in the lower and mid-40s.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar .

