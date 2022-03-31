ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. natgas up 2% to 9-week high ahead of storage report

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% to a fresh nine-week high on Thursday on forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. That small price increase came ahead of a federal report expected to show U.S. utilities injected gas into storage for the first time in 2022 as mild weather last week cut heating demand. But with the return of colder weather this week, analysts said utilities will likely pull gas from storage again. Analysts forecast U.S. utilities injected 21 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended March 25. That compares with an increase of 7 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 23 bcf. If correct, last week's build would boost stockpiles to 1.410 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 15.0% below the five-year average of 1.659 tcf for this time of the year. Front-month gas futures rose 11.1 cents, or 2.0%, to $5.716 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:51 a.m. EDT (1351 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 27 for a second day in a row. The front-month was up about 29% so far in March, its biggest monthly gain since it rose about 31% in January. For the quarter, futures were up about 53%, their biggest quarterly gain since rising about 61% in the third quarter of 2021. U.S. gas futures have climbed in recent months as soaring global gas prices keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs on concerns Russia could stop delivering gas to Europe as European countries boost sanctions against Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The U.S. gas market however remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States, the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity. Since it cannot produce any more LNG no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States has agreed to divert some of its LNG exports to Europe to help allies break their dependence on Russian gas. Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, provided about 30-40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 93.4 bcfd so far in March, up from 92.5 bcfd in February, as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing over the winter. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 105.8 bcfd this week to 97.0 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.86 bcfd so far in March, up from 12.43 bcfd in February and a monthly record of 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States can turn about 13.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 25 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 25 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +21 -51 +7 -23 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,410 1,389 1,762 1,659 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.0% -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 5.53 5.61 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 38.24 38.07 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 34.15 33.88 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 185 190 159 207 195 U.S. GFS CDDs 32 28 28 25 24 U.S. GFS TDDs 217 218 187 232 219 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.8 93.8 94.1 91.5 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 8.8 8.6 7.4 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 101.9 102.6 102.6 98.9 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.0 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.4 5.6 5.9 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 13.1 12.9 11.8 5.4 U.S. Commercial 9.8 11.8 9.6 8.8 12.3 U.S. Residential 13.9 17.6 13.6 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 22.3 24.2 22.6 24.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 22.8 23.3 22.6 23.4 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.2 2.0 2.0 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.5 83.9 75.1 76.3 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 97.6 105.8 97.0 97.0 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Apr 1 Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Wind 15 15 15 13 10 Solar 4 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 8 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 1 Natural Gas 32 31 31 33 34 Coal 19 18 20 21 22 Nuclear 20 21 20 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.32 5.32 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.65 4.90 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.03 5.96 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.59 4.67 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.11 5.03 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.80 5.41 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.06 4.90 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.11 3.98 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.35 4.16 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 57.25 89.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 39.00 33.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 58.50 51.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 37.45 24.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 37.25 30.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 44.75 36.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)

