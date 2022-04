We are starting to get super excited for Major League Baseball in Iowa. I’m of course talking about the big Field of Dreams game that will take over the movie site field in Dyersville on August 11th, show casing the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds. And I am really looking forward to meeting the one and only “Big Hurt” (Mr. Thomas will you please sign my rookie card of yours?)We know of the historical significance and weight of the original film and its hold on Dyersville, but did you know that parts of the movie actually took place just across the Mississippi in Galena, Illinois?

