2019 Corvette ZR1 Wanders Into Supercar Territory

This American sports car is rare, beautiful, and fast!

To many, the seventh-generation Corvette is the most remarkable creation of the automotive manufacturing industry in decades. It all started with the C5, whose massive LS1 V8 engine gave the car a ton of performance with a smooth design, keeping the Vette in the spotlight for years. Next, the C6 refined the creative design and boasted an even better V8 under the hood, which made it faster than anything else on the road. Finally, in 2014, the C7 debuted with an insane powerhouse that sat just behind the front axle, making it a mid-engine American sports car and a futuristic fascia that would set a precedent for nearly every other Chevy model following its release. While these cars may seem pretty abundant, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car driving around your neighborhood.

This is a 2019 Corvette ZR1 Coupe that just so happens to have a secret code hidden in the VIN, making it an insanely rare car. That unique specification is the "57" in place of "58," which means that this vehicle was produced specifically for Chevy to show it off at events. Only around 50 or 60 of these cars were made, making them one of the most scarce vehicles to ever grace the GM sales floor. On top of that unique quality, you also get a combination of the best packages available for the Corvette in its era, including the 1ZR options, which indicate that the 'Vette was made for performance above all else.

Under the hood is an engine that would have blown away nearly every other production car when it was made and still competes with supercars today. This thing is sporting a 6.2-liter V8 engine which utilizes a supercharger to produce 755 horsepower and a whopping 715 ft/lbs of torque. With virtually every new production performance car experiencing manufacturing issues, including the C8 Corvette, cars like this may be your only opportunity to get a late model sports car with nearly 800 horsepower for quite some time. That means that you need to hurry to get your hands on this modern-day racing legend before it's too late.

This car is for sale by Crown Concepts in Tucson, Arizona. Crown Concepts provides many services including track support for your race car. Visit crownconceptsusa.com to see more cars for sale and learn more about their capabilities.