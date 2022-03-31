ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What position are the Raiders most likely to select at No. 86?

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiVKp_0evMQgf000

It’s typically pretty easy to guess what position a team will take in Round 1. Last year, it seemed very likely that the Raiders would take an offensive lineman at No. 17 and they did with the Alex Leatherwood selection.

But trying to figure out what a team might do late in the third round is much more difficult. However, there is a tool that might be able to help us predict which position the Raiders could be targeting with their top pick.

According to Pro Football Focus, their current draft simulator has 33 percent of user mock drafts selecting a linebacker for the Raiders at No. 86. The next highest position is offensive tackle at 25 percent. After that, it’s the interior offensive line at 13 percent.

That lines up pretty well with the needs of the Raiders and where the strength of the draft is this year. If the Raiders pick a linebacker at No. 86, there is a pretty good chance they will be getting a quality player. Someone like Channing Tindall (Georgia) or Brandon Smith (Penn State) would make sense late in the third round for Las Vegas.

But if they select an offensive lineman at No. 86, the quality of that player might not be as high. However, right tackle is certainly the biggest need on the roster going into the NFL draft. So they might be forced to reach a little on someone like Luke Goedeke (Central Michigan) or Abraham Lucas (Washington State) if they want a right tackle.

While the Raiders could certainly go in a number of directions at No. 86, linebacker or offensive tackle seems like a pretty safe bet. But considering where they pick, they might just sit and pick the best player who falls to them. Time will certainly tell.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Could Be Released After Today’s Trade

On Saturday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision to trade a wide receiver within the AFC East. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the Dolphins sent wideout DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Dolphins are including a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal so they can receive a 2023 third-round pick in return.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Writer Names 1 Potential Landing Spot For Colin Kaepernick

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is attempting an NFL comeback. Kaepernick, 34, has been busy this NFL offseason. After weeks of promoting his on-field workouts, the former NFL quarterback took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh, his former 49ers head coach, let Kaepernick get some...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

On Friday morning the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed veteran backup Nick Mullens. He’ll compete for the team’s backup quarterback position against Garrett Gilbert. Nick Mullens is no star, but he’s an experienced backup. He’s thrown for 4,861 yards and 26 touchdowns with 22 picks, going 5-12 in starts, over the last four years.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Admission For Rest Of The Country

It’s hard to imagine that last year’s Alabama team that went to the College Football Playoff National Championship and featured a Heisman winner at quarterback would be considered a “down year” for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But during Nick Saban’s media session ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Las Vegas#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Raiders At No#Penn State#Washington State
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
The Spun

Michigan Player Uses 2 Words To Describe Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is spending the weekend in Ann Arbor with the Michigan football team. Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick’s former coach when the two were with the 49ers, invited Kaepernick to the Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday. He even let the former NFL star get in an on-field workout. Kaepernick...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Legendary NFL Running Back Announces Plan To Retire

One of the greatest running backs in the history of the National Football League will be retiring this year. Frank Gore, a five-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team, reportedly announced on Instagram Live on Saturday night that he plans on retiring soon. The 38-year-old...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projected first-round pick E.J. Liddell to hire agent, enter NBA draft

Ohio State Buckeyes junior E.J. Liddell announced recently that he will hire an agent and enter the 2022 NBA draft, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. Liddell, who was a consensus All-American, averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists in 32 games this season. He led the Big Ten in blocked shots and was ninth in the country in free throws made (169) and seventh in attempts (221).
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy