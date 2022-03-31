ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

3 injuries reported in Mississippi due to severe weather on March 30

By Kaitlin Howell
 1 day ago

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said three injuries have been reported due to the severe weather on Wednesday, March 30.

They said there are reports of damaged homes, trees down and power outages. The agency is working with counties to assess the damage.

Power outages hit 3 Mobile County schools, classes canceled

The following counties are reporting some type of damage to homes:

  • Bolivar
  • Calhoun
  • Forrest
  • Greene
  • Hinds
  • Holmes
  • Humphreys
  • Jackson
  • Lafayette
  • Lawrence
  • Leake
  • Leflore
  • Oktibbeha
  • Panola
  • Smith
  • Tallahatchie
  • Warren
  • Washington
  • Wayne
  • Yalobusha
  • Yazoo
Severe weather damage across southern Mississippi

Neighbors who’ve sustained damage to are encouraged to do the following after a severe weather event:

  • File an insurance claim
  • Take photos of the damage to the home
  • Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool
  • For information on resources, contact the county EMA or call the MEMA call center: 1-800-445-6362.
