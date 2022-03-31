ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing advocates push for Good Cause Bill & HAPV

By Amal Tlaige
Cover picture for the articleALBANY N.Y. (WTEN) — With rent prices at a record high and New York’s eviction moratorium expired, tenants are asking lawmakers for help. Housing Justice For All advocates urging the legislature to pass the Good Cause Eviction Bill and Housing Access Voucher Program (HAVP). The Good...

fox40jackson.com

NYC landlord publicly calls out tenants for not paying rent with massive banners

A New York City landlord has publicly shamed his tenants for not paying rent after they accrued $17,000 in back rent, according to a local report. Calvin and Jean Thompson hung banners that read “MY TENANTS ON THE FIRST FLOOR ARE NOT PAYING RENT” above the first-floor rental in Queens, the New York Post reported. The enormous banners can be seen from the Belt Parkway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
