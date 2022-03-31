ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biz Kidz Expo: A ‘Shark-Tank’ inspired event coming to Naples

By ABC7 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNMB1_0evMPd3200

J-D Ribali stopped by the studio this morning to talk about a new event coming to Naples.

The ‘Biz Kidz Expo’ will feature children – ages 7-17 – in two categories who will have an opportunity to present their business idea to a panel of judges who represent some of Collier County’s leading companies and service organizations.

Every participant will also receive a one-on-one coaching session with a business mentor who will help them refine their idea and coach them on how to present their pitch to the judges.

Each participant will be scored on originality, viability, and impact. There will be first, second and third prize winners with the first prize winners in the two categories each receiving $1500 dollars.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, April 16 at the New Hope Event Center in Naples, FL. For more information on how to register, click here.

