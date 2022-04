The South Carolina Gamecocks posted a dominant 80-50 victory against Creighton on Sunday to earn their second consecutive trip to the Final Four of the Women's NCAA Tournament and fourth in seven years. South Carolina (33-2) attempts to secure a spot in the championship game when it meets the Louisville Cardinals (29-4) on Friday in a battle of No. 1 seeds in the Final Four of the 2022 Women's NCAA Tournament at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The Gamecocks, who won their only title in 2017, lost to Stanford in last year's Final Four. Louisville last appeared in the Final Four in 2018, when it was defeated by Mississippi State in overtime.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO