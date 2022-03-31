ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK's shale gas wells will NOT be sealed up in the summer amid pressure on Boris Johnson to allow fracking to help cut soaring UK energy costs

By David Wilcock, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The UK's only shale gas wells have been handed a year-long reprieve amid pressure on Boris Johnson to use fracking to lower energy prices.

Cuadrilla had been under instruction to plug its two wells in Lancashire by the end of June 2022.

But the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) said the firm now had until the end of June 2023 to evaluate options for the Preston New Road and Elswick sites.

The move comes ahead of the publication of the Government's delayed energy strategy, with Boris Johnson facing demands from Tory MPs to end a moratorium on fracking.

The process is currently banned after the technology was linked to earthquakes. But Tory backbenchers have demanded the technology be reassessed amid soaring gas and oil prices caused by sanctions targeting Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

Ahead of the 2019 election, the Tory manifesto stated it would 'not support fracking unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely'.

Cuadrilla chief executive Francis Egan said: 'I would like to thank the Prime Minister and the Business Secretary for seeing the light and realising - just in time - how absurd it would have been to force us to pour concrete down Britain's only two viable shale gas wells in the middle of an energy crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCS44_0evMPQWT00
The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) said the firm now had until the end of June 2023 to evaluate options for the Preston New Road (pictured) and Elswick sites.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSyWq_0evMPQWT00
The move comes ahead of the publication of the Government's delayed energy strategy, with Boris Johnson facing demands from Tory MPs to end a moratorium on fracking.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpLrY_0evMPQWT00
Cuadrilla chief executive Francis Egan said: 'I would like to thank the Prime Minister and the Business Secretary for seeing the light and realising - just in time - how absurd it would have been to force us to pour concrete down Britain's only two viable shale gas wells in the middle of an energy crisis.'

'But this suspension will have a cul-de-sac ending unless we now reverse the moratorium preventing us from using the wells (and others like them) to get shale gas out of the ground and flowing into British households.'

The NSTA said Cuadrilla applied for consent to keep its wells on March 28.

'The North Sea Transition Authority has looked carefully at this application, alongside recent developments, and agreed to withdraw the requirement to decommission the wells by the end of June,' the regulator said.

'Cuadrilla now have until the end of June next year to evaluate options for the Preston New Road and Elswick sites. If no credible re-use plans are in place by then, the North Sea Transition Authority expects to reimpose decommissioning requirements. '

It came as Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister is 'committed to a sustained increase in locally-supported onshore wind'.

Labour stepped up its attack on the cost-of-living crisis today as leader Keir Starmer launched its local election campaign with a warning that households face a £2,620 squeeze this year.

At an event in Bury alongside deputy Angela Rayner, Sir Keir highlighted the huge hit in the pipeline as he condemns the government for failing to provide enough help.

The party's figures show the average tax bill is set to rise £1,060 over the next 12 months, with the controversial national insurance rise taking effect in the coming days.

Meanwhile, energy prices add £690, fuel £300 and higher food costs £275 - with the Bank of England raising interest rates leaving the average family another £295 worse off.

Despite much of the added expense being down to spiking inflation caused by global factors, Sir Keir will say that Labour would have acted to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas firms in order to cut bills by up to £600.

Thousands of council seats and mayoralties across the UK are up for grabs on May 5, with Tories nervous about fallout from soaring prices and Partygate.

Sir Keir told the crowd in Bury that the financial squeeze was 'the cost of the Tories', saying that in contrast Labour was 'on your side'.

The launch comes after Boris Johnson yesterday defended the level of help doled out by Rishi Sunak in the mini-Budget last week.

And the Government today admitted there is 'no doubt' that rising energy prices 'will be a significant challenge for a majority of the British public'said.

The PM's official spokesman highlighted the support offered by the Government and said: 'We would encourage anyone that is concerned to make sure that they are availing themselves of the support that is available to them.

'But of course, we recognise – and as the Chancellor has said – that there is the Government cannot do to absolutely everything to cover off some of these pressures that we are seeing globally.'

The spokesman said there were 'potentially further pressures that may come in towards the end of the year' but said: 'The Prime Minister recognises this is a very difficult time for the British people, indeed for people around the world, as they face cost of living pressures, the Government is here for them, to support those most in need, with £22billion of support, targeted at those who need it most.'

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

326K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

Follow Daily Mail and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Absolutely bizarre’: Dismay from climate campaigners as PM comes out against onshore wind farms

Boris Johnson has come down against onshore wind farms in the cabinet row which has delayed the publication of his energy security strategy.His comments dismayed environmentalists who believe that the development of onshore wind power is a vital part of the UK’s move towards net zero carbon emissions by the 2050 target.Environment think tank Green Alliance said it was “absolutely bizarre” to seemingly exclude one of the UK’s cheapest energy sources from the nation’s future power mix.The prime minister had been reported to be leaning towards business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s drive for the relaxation of planning rules to allow...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Gas#Fracking#Energy Crisis#Nsta#The Preston New Road#Government
BBC

Energy price: Bill shock for millions as rises hit

Millions of people will now feel the impact of an unprecedented £700-a-year rise in energy costs - at the same time as a host of bill hikes take effect. The 54% rise in the energy price cap means a household using a typical amount of gas and electricity will now pay £1,971 per year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy price cap rises hit, but what other costs are going up?

The cost of living crisis will deepen for many households as energy bills are set to skyrocket due to an increase in the price cap.However, higher energy prices are not the only way households and businesses are set to feel the pinch.From the start of the month, a raft of tax rises and reductions in state pandemic support will increase costs for businesses and, ultimately, lead to higher prices for their customers.Here are the tax changes which could impact your wallets.VAT increasesThe cost of buying a pub meal, soft drink or hotel stay could become more expensive from April as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

High energy costs in the U.K. are about to get a lot worse

LONDON (AP) — Tia Rutherford is worried about her 3-year-old son. As energy prices soared last fall, she tacked fleece blankets over her doors and windows to keep the cold out and started serving Jacob breakfast in his room so she didn’t have to heat the living room. But she’s consumed by worry that she can’t pay her utility bills and that her son isn’t warm enough.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: £750,000 from 'fraudster' was to fund Princess Beatrice's wedding: Astonishing admission from Prince Andrew's aide in phonecall about cash at heart of new High Court battle

Buckingham Palace told bankers a mysterious £750,000 gift to Prince Andrew was for his daughter Princess Beatrice's wedding. The Daily Mail has obtained details of an astonishing phone call to his private secretary at the time – deepening the riddle over the money. The Duchess of York and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

326K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy