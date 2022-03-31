ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Emotional Mo Salah ‘hints at international retirement’ after Egypt’s World Cup qualifier heartbreak

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

EMOTIONAL Mo Salah has apparently hinted he is to retire from international football following Egypt's World Cup heartbreak.

The 29-year-old Liverpool star missed his penalty in the shootout defeat against Senegal in Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8Odc_0evMPN7W00
Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah has hinted he could retire from international football Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXvMu_0evMPN7W00
Liverpool star Salah missed his penalty in the World Cup qualifier shootout defeat to Senegal on Wednesday Credit: AP

Salah was targeted by lasers from the home fans as he stepped up to take his spot-kick before blazing his effort high over the bar.

He was also hit by missiles while being escorted off the pitch, and there have even been claims he was subject to racist chants.

Egypt's defeat was just the latest heartbreak for Salah on the international stage after they lost to Senegal in the Afcon final on penalties last month.

It was his second defeat in an African Cup of Nations final after Egypt lost to Cameroon in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WO9h_0evMPN7W00
Salah also suffered heartbreak for Egypt in February's African Cup of Final defeat to Senegal Credit: Reuters

And now Salah apparently has doubts over whether he wants to carry on competing for the Pharoahs.

In footage circulating on social media, Salah can be seen addressing his team-mates in Arabic after their latest loss to Senegal.

He was also said to be in tears after the game.

According to Egyptian website Filgoal, he says: "I told the players before the second match that I am proud to play with them and they are among the best I have played with.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

“I played for some time with the previous generation, with Wael Gomaa and Mohamed Abu Trika, then Abdullah Al-Saeed and his generation, but I'm happy with the current generation.

“I am proud to play with you and it was an honour for me, and what happened cannot be interfered with by anyone because for the second time it is a penalty shootout (after the Afcon final).

"There is not much I can say but it has been an honour to play with you, whether I will be in the national team after that or not."

Interrupting him, Egyptian Minister of Sports, Ashraf Sobhi, remarked: "You will be there."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wael Gomaa
Daily Mail

Mo Salah targeted by dozens of LASERS before he blazed over his crucial penalty in shootout defeat by Senegal... with Egypt players left devastated as they crash out of Qatar World Cup contention

Mohamed Salah was targeted with dozens of lasers shone in his face before blazing over a penalty in the shootout in Egypt's crucial World Cup qualifier defeat by Senegal as the clash descended into ugly scenes. With Sadio Mane's decisive kick sending Senegal to Qatar, the result was marred by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Senegal#Retirement#Pharoahs#Egyptian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
370K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy