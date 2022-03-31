Richmond house flipper pleads not guilty to fraud charges

RICHMOND, Va. -- A federal criminal case against former local house-flipper Josh Romano and a paralegal he worked with is headed to trial, after each pleaded not guilty to charges that they defrauded one of Romano’s former lenders. Romano and Lindsey Passmore, the former paralegal who was authorized to disburse construction draws to Romano from the lender’s bank account, were arraigned Wednesday on charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud and committing bank wire fraud against the unidentified lender. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

