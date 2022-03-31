ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

British mother who met a US inmate jailed for robbery and involuntary manslaughter via a 'write a prisoner' scheme reveals he proposed on her first visit and sends her gifts from behind bars

By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

An NHS worker who is engaged to a US prisoner has revealed he sends her money, jewellery and gifts from behind bars, but insists their relationship 'isn't as glamorous as it seems'.

Jacqui McDonald, 30, from Bristol, who is studying for a PhD in psychology, was introduced to LaDarius 'LA' Alexander, 31, in August 2019 via a 'Write a Prisoner' scheme, which aims to pair inmates with pen friends.

LA is serving time in an Ohio prison after being convicted of robbery charges, criminal gang activity and involuntary manslaughter (which he took an Alford plea for).

After three months of daily phone calls and messages, the pair were smitten with each other and, before they had even met, Jacqui had LA's name tattooed on her chest.

In November 2019, the mother-of-one flew to America to meet him for the first time. It was on this first visit that LA got down on one knee and proposed to Jacqui.

Three years later, the couple are still going stronger than ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gW04H_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui McDonald, 30, from Bristol, has racked up a large following on social media after revealing she is engaged to convicted robber LaDarius 'LA' Alexander, 31, (both pictured) from Ohio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihfQS_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui, who is a psychology student and NHS worker, is looking forward to spending her life with LA when he is released from prison in 2025 at the latest 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBIPD_0evMPHpA00
LaDarius 'LA' Alexander, who lives in the US, is currently serving time in prison for robbery charges, criminal gang activity and involuntary manslaughter

Jacqui has flown to see her incarcerated fiancé in the USA two more times and her family are now fully supportive of her relationship with LA.

He bought her jewellery for her birthday and helped to pay for her brand new car so she wouldn't have to finance it.

Jacqui has three tattoos dedicated to her fiancé: inmate number on her neck, the words 'Lady LA' on her foot and his full name 'LaDarius' on her leg.

The couple are looking forward to spending their lives together when he is released, which could be as early as later this year and will be in 2025 at the latest.

Jacqui has gained popularity on TikTok under the handle @amerikka22 with videos about the realities of being a 'prison wife' and has recently launched XO3 podcast, where she tackles what inmates really go through in prison and helps other women who have loved ones in jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CnCsD_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui recently launched a podcast to help other women who have loved ones in jail and has been candid about what inmates go through 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zW5IP_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui got a tattoo of LA's initials on her chest before they met, and has since dedicated three more piece of body art to her fiancé. Pictured: A tattoo on her foot 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmTlY_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said she had just come out of a relationship when she began talking to LA on Write a Prisoner in August 2019

Jacqui, who has a six-year old son from a previous relationship, began chatting with LA on Write a Prisoner in August 2019 after her friend, who was dating a prisoner at the time, suggested she try it.

Jacqui said: 'I had just come out a relationship and wasn't ready to date anyone.

'But when LA and I started chatting, I found him so funny. I think that's what attracted me to him in our first messages to each. On our first phone call two days later, I remember laughing the whole time.

'I didn't always understand his accent then but he had me in stitches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4iLx_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said she didn't always understand LA's accent but he had her laughing throughout their first phone call 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrR2w_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said LA spent his entire 240 minutes of call time speaking to her during the first few weeks that they began talking 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e64iD_0evMPHpA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDz29_0evMPHpA00
LA helped to pay for Jacqui's plane ticket for her to meet him for the first time in prison in November 2019

'We're allowed 240 minutes of call time every day. In those first few weeks, we used up those minutes every day talking to each other.

'Our relationship just progressed and we quickly learned everything about one other.

'Even though we lived on opposite sides of the world, there were so many similarities between us.

'I was in love with him and had got a tattoo of his name on me but I knew I had to meet him in person to be sure.'

In November 2019, LA helped to pay for Jacqui's plane ticket for her to meet him for the first time in prison in Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCgjt_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said it felt like she had known LA her entire life when they met for the first time in Ohio 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3LpQ_0evMPHpA00
LA proposed to Jacqui during her first visits to the prison, which she claims didn't have any awkward silence 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skBo7_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said LA organised a wedding ring and a surprise video proposal with help from her friend for when she returned to the UK

He proposed to Jacqui on that very same visit.

Jacqui recalled: 'When I met LA for the first, I felt like I had known him my whole life.

'There was never an awkward silence and he had me laughing all the time. I saw him over three days and on my second prison visit, he got down on one knee and proposed. I was so sure about our relationship and said yes immediately.

'When I returned home to the UK, he had organised a wedding ring for me through my friend and surprised me with a video proposal.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eao2X_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui has bonded with LA's nine-year-old son and family members with visits in January 2020 and November 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjwkW_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said dating a prisoner isn't all romance, but he sends her gifts on special occasions and money so that her son can have fun days out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJD9Q_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui got a tattoo of LA's inmate number on the back of her neck to celebrate their love (pictured)

Jacqui visited her fiancé in January 2020 and November 2021, bonding with his nine-year-old son and family members during her trips.

Although the coronavirus lockdown kept the couple apart, Jaqui and LA spoke without fail every day and she got a tattoo of his inmate number on the back of her neck to celebrate their love.

LA sends cards and gifts to Jacqui on special occasions as well as money so that Jacqui's son can have fun days out.

However she s keen to stress that dating a prisoner is not all glamorous and it has its ups and downs.

Jacqui said: 'Dating a prisoner is not all gifts, romance and plane tickets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nk9MM_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said it's 'emotional' when prison visits are up and some days are difficult because they miss each other
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHj1f_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said she would like to have a normal relationship with LA but has come to appreciate what they have 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVILI_0evMPHpA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5Rnr_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said she and LA have broken through obstacles to become stronger as a couple 

'At the end of the day, what you're left with is the reality of how you feel about this person. When the prison visit is up, it's emotional - it's especially hard for LA.

'There are some days which are really tough and we just miss each other. LA and I have to work through things other couples don't have to.

'Would I like to have a normal relationship with him? Of course I would but I've come to accept and appreciate what we have.

'We've broken through some of the obstacles and it's made us stronger as a couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vqr4m_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said there was a social media trend for writing to prisoners for clout during lockdown, but the reality of dating someone long-term is a lot harder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19n2rO_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui and LA plan to have a long-distance relationship after his release, before deciding if they should settle in the UK or USA 

'In lockdown it became a trend for people to write a prisoner and start relationships with inmates for clout on social media.

'But the reality of dating someone in jail for as many years as me and LA have been together is a lot harder.'

LA will be released by 2025, but could be out as early as summer 2022 if he gets his GED (General Educational Development).

The couple plan to have a long-distance relationship after his release until Jacqui completes her PhD and then they will then decide whether to settle in the UK or the US.

She has racked up over 133,500 likes on her TikTok videos about what it's really like dating a prisoner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxKIT_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said she has grown thick skin since sharing her relationship with LA on social media after receiving criticism from trolls 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubnyY_0evMPHpA00

Although trolls criticize their relationship, Jacqui loves advising and supporting the community of 'prison wives' on social media with weekly podcasts available on TikTok and Instagram.

She also runs a digital art business for people who have loved ones in jail.

Jacqui said: 'I've grown a bit of a thick skin since I put my relationship with LA out there on TikTok.

'I've had racial abuse about us having an interracial relationship. I've been told I must have no confidence or self-worth to talk to a prisoner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBFEL_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said she has been told that she must not have confidence or self-worth to be talking to a prisoner and trolls claim LA will leave her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlpEf_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said LA supports her mentally and she feels like the best version of herself because of him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6ru9_0evMPHpA00
Jacqui said her friends and family thought she was crazy and putting her life on hold for LA, but can now see they are good for each other 

'Some trolls have said LA is using me and going to leave me. I'm not naive to how our relationship might look to people.

'At first, my family and friends were definitely skeptical about me and LA - they thought I was crazy and that I was putting my life on hold for him.

'LA had to send my mum a letter to prove how much he loved me. It moved her to tears and my family can see how good we are for each other now.

'He lifts me up and supports me mentally. I truly feel like the best version of me now - and that's thanks to LA.

'I'll be there for him the day LA come out. I see all the potential in him that other people can't or choose not to see and I want him to be the best he can be too.'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Prison#Uk#British#Nhs#La
Fox News

California man who kidnapped 26 children, buried them alive is recommended for parole

A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Beast

Adoptive Parents Accused of Murdering ‘Precious’ Little Boys Months Before They Vanished

Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'She put her finger on Danielle's nose first': Defiant partner of Michigan school board president who brutally beat treasurer posts video afterwards defending her as he reveals bad blood between the pair over funding of black schools

The boyfriend of a city school board president in Michigan is defending her, claiming a woman 'put her finger' on the board leader's nose first, prompting her to 'punch and choke' the woman during a disagreement at a meeting about building new schools. Flint Community School Board President Danielle Green...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy