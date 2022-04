Click here to read the full article. The Isle of Man has delisted 18 private aircraft linked to Russians from its aircraft register. A helicopter and two private jets believed to be owned by Roman Abramovich. Oleg Tinkov and Dmitry Mazepin were delisted in the last three days. The move restricts the aircraft from flying in UK or EU airspace. A spokesperson for the Isle of Man government told the Guardian that aircraft with a connection to Russia were being “reviewed as a matter of utmost priority.” The Isle of Man registry is favored by the ultra-wealthy to avoid taxes on...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO