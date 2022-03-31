ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

F1's new race on the Vegas Strip is going to be fast, and the drivers are geeking out

By Cork Gaines
 2 days ago

The F1 race will pass in front of some of Vegas' most famous landmarks.

Formula 1

  • Formula 1 announced it will add a third race in the US, a street race in Las Vegas.
  • The race will debut in 2023 over Thanksgiving weekend.
  • The drivers were surprised by the news and geeked out over the idea of racing in Vegas.

Formula One is adding a new race, and it will take the glitz and glamour of the sport to a new level.

F1 announced they will add a stop in Las Vegas for the 2023 season. The race will take place on Saturday night over Thanksgiving weekend, and the track will include the Las Vegas Strip, with cars racing in front of the city's most famous landmarks, including the Bellagio water fountains.

The 50-lap street race will have 14 turns, and speeds are expected to reach 212 mph (341 kph), similar to F1's current fastest race, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Approximately 2.0 km (1.2 miles) of the 6.1 km (3.8 miles) track will take place on the Strip, starting at Turn 9.

A map of the of the Las Vegas Grand Prix with the Strip starting at Turn 9.

Formula 1

The Las Vegas race will be the third US-based race for F1, joining Austin and Miami. The latter will debut later this year.

Before the season, F1 surprised the drivers with the news of a new Vegas race. Most of the drivers freaked out over the news, noting how excited they were for all the parties, and making jokes about being at the casinos and struggling to focus on the race. Lewis Hamilton said it is "going to be pretty hardcore."

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly was visibly awed when he found out the track would include the Strip.

Pierre Gasly was excited to hear they would race on the Vegas Strip.

Formula 1

The one driver who sounded the least enthused was Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo.

"I've been once to Vegas," Bottas said. "When I left, I said, 'Never again.' But, I'm coming back."

Here is the video of the drivers learning the news.

Read the original article on
Insider

