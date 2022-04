The Boston Celtics are putting everything together in Ime Udoka’s first season as head coach. After a very rough start, the Celtics have torched nearly every team in their path on the way to contending for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Udoka’s somewhat brash style of coaching has proven to be successful, as the Celtics have the third-highest winning percentage since the new year.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO