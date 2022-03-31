Contracted Street Maintenance to begin week of April 4 on Iowa St. and Inverness Dr.

(Marion, IA) — Volunteer registration opens today (Tuesday) for this summer’s edition of Iowa Project AWARE, the 19th annual river cleanup event. Coordinator Nina Marquardt says this year’s effort will be on the West Fork of the Des Moines River, running July 10th through the 15th. They’ll be starting up in Petersburg, Minnesota, and ending just south of West Bend, Iowa, in Palo Alto County — which will cover 61 miles of the West Fork. Marquardt says about 78 percent of the trash picked up gets recycled. In addition to the usual bottles and cans, volunteers have found bowling pins, tires, refrigerators — and one year a tractor. To learn more and to sign up to volunteer, visit Iowa-project-aware-dot-org.

