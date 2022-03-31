ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Contracted Street Maintenance to begin week of April 4 on Iowa St. and Inverness Dr.

 3 days ago

Contracted Street Maintenance Program work is anticipated to begin the week of April 4 (pending weather) on both Iowa St. and Inverness Dr. Work on Iowa St. will be from W 31st...

State
Iowa State
City
Republic

Fourth Street work to begin

Columbus has contracted with Milestone Contractors to reconstruct Fourth Street from Lafayette Avenue to Chestnut Street. The project includes the installation of new water main, storm sewer, sidewalk, and curb and gutter. Milestone will be working Monday on the water main, which will require the closure of Fourth Street between...
COLUMBUS, IN
Western Iowa Today

Registration Begins for Iowa Project AWARE

(Marion, IA) — Volunteer registration opens today (Tuesday) for this summer’s edition of Iowa Project AWARE, the 19th annual river cleanup event. Coordinator Nina Marquardt says this year’s effort will be on the West Fork of the Des Moines River, running July 10th through the 15th. They’ll be starting up in Petersburg, Minnesota, and ending just south of West Bend, Iowa, in Palo Alto County — which will cover 61 miles of the West Fork. Marquardt says about 78 percent of the trash picked up gets recycled. In addition to the usual bottles and cans, volunteers have found bowling pins, tires, refrigerators — and one year a tractor. To learn more and to sign up to volunteer, visit Iowa-project-aware-dot-org.
MARION, IA
WITN

New Bern street closed for railroad maintenance

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers may have to find an alternate route to work Monday. In New Bern, South Glenburnie Road near Neuse Boulevard will be closed for maintenance to the railroad tracks. Drivers should use Highway 55, Simons Street and Oaks Road to get around it. Work will...
NEW BERN, NC

