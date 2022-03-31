ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egypt, Norway to work together on clean energy projects

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Norway on Thursday signed an agreement for several projects to enhance their cooperation in developing renewable energy.

Egypt has been racing to launch environment-friendly projects in the lead-up to the 27th U.N. Climate Change Conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

“The excellent relations between our countries are broad,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said at a press briefing in Cairo with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

“They have become broader today with the signing of agreements between the Egyptian government and Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec,” she added.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly attended the signing ceremony between representatives of Egypt’s Sovereign Fund, the Norwegian Norfund and Scatec, Norway’s leading renewable power producer, according to a Cabinet statement.

The agreement envisages projects for the production of renewable energy, green hydrogen and the building of a green infrastructure in African countries.

“African countries are particularly vulnerable to climate change, and it is positive that Egypt has taken on the responsibility of leading this year’s climate summit,” Huitfeldt said Wednesday before arriving in Cairo.

Earlier this month, Egypt signed a $5 billion memorandum of understanding with Scatec to establish a plant in the Suez Canal area for producing green ammonia from green hydrogen. The plant, which is to go live in 2025, is expected to produce one ton of green ammonia a year, with a potential to expand to three tons, the government said.

“Norwegian companies are keen on strengthening their presence in Egypt,” Shoukry said. “We can benefit from their expertise and their performance in sectors that are really important to Egypt such as the desalination of water, renewable energy and green hydrogen.”

During their meeting, the two ministers also discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine, developments in the region and human rights issues, said Huitfeldt.

Sameh Shoukry
#Green Energy#Renewable Energy#Climate Change#Ap#Norwegian#Egyptian#Scatec#Sovereign Fund#Cabinet#African
