Statesville, NC

Police: Arrest made after driver crashes into fence; found shot to death in Statesville

By Ciara Lankford
 2 days ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is being held without bond in the fatal shooting of a driver Wednesday night in Statesville, authorities said.

According to Statesville Police, officers received a 911 call around 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, in reference to a breaking and entering in progress.

As officers got to the scene, they received additional information that shots had been fired in the area and a vehicle had wrecked.

NC man, 79, accused of molesting 6-year-old girl after church in 2015, deputies say

Statesville Police soon found a vehicle nearby that had struck a fence. The driver inside the vehicle had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Statesville Police said before criminal investigators had arrived at the scene, patrol officers had detained the suspected shooter, identified as Hunter Lee Cottle, of Statesville.

Neighbors react to a 10-year-old girl being shot at a Charlotte car wash

Investigators were able to obtain criminal warrants for Cottle for homicide after processing the scene, gathering additional evidence, and speaking with witnesses.

Cottle has been placed in the Iredell Country Jail without bond.

Police said Cottle and the victim knew each other. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

