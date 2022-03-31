Georgia law professors discuss inappropriate questioning of Judge Jackson

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.

