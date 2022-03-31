Georgia law professors discuss inappropriate questioning of Judge Jackson
President Joe Biden recently nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. On Wednesday’s edition of “Closer...www.wabe.org
The only inappropriate questioning was done by the Demonrats as all they did was toss softball questions and fawn over their new shiny object. They did not in reality question her at all.
After the way Justice Kavanaugh and every other Republican nominated person for the Supreme Court has been treated I don't even want to hear this...
... interesting, she doesn't know what a woman is.. can't define what a woman is but she's more qualified than alll the other judges. 🤔 I wonder if she will be able to handle really difficult judicial cases if apppointed or will she be clueless..not able to tell one obvious fact from another. if she can't handle a simple, basic obvious question,then how can she( does she even know what gender she is or is that too difficult to to answer?) handle an important lifelong appointment?
