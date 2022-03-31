ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DHEC encourages 2nd COVID-19 booster for certain groups

By Braley Dodson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday morning that it encourages a second COVID-19 booster shot for certain groups, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance released earlier this week.

A second booster is recommended for those who are 12 years old or older and are moderately or severely immunocompromised. Those who are 50 years old and older who are not immunocompromised can also get a fourth dose, however, there might be a benefit to waiting for case numbers to increase, so that the booster doesn’t lose effectiveness before a potential future spike, according to DHEC.

A booster can be received at least four months after a previous COVID-19 vaccine dose.

“These recommendations will help us continue to protect those people in our communities who are high risk,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director, said in the announcement. “While we are very pleased by the drop in hospitalizations and deaths over the past several weeks, history has taught us that a spike in cases can occur at any time by the introduction of a new variant. A second booster for these groups, along with other preventative measures, will go a long way in preventing severe cases if that occurs.”

