Look out Tyler! A popular seafood restaurant out of Longview, TX has its sights set on the Rose City. KLTV is reporting that the City of Tyler has issued a sign permit for The Mighty Crab at 2001 W Southwest Loop 323. If that address is familiar it should be, it was formerly the home of China Café. And Tyler-ites won't have long to wait, General Manager Brandon Polk said the restaurant will be open sometime this year.

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO